



PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – Cambodia has reported that an 11-year-old girl from a province east of the capital Phnom Penh has died after being infected with the H5N1 strain of bird flu, commonly known as bird flu. It is the first known human infection with the H5N1 strain in the Southeast Asian country since 2014, Health Minister Mam Bunheng said in a statement Thursday. A girl from Prey Veng province was diagnosed with bird flu on February 16 after falling ill with a high fever and cough, the statement said. When her condition worsened, she was transferred to Phnom Penh’s National Children’s Hospital for treatment but died Wednesday, the health ministry said. Since early last year, bird flu has ravaged farms around the world and killed over 100 people. 200 million birds Due to disease and genocide, the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) recently told Reuters. of world health organization (WHO) earlier this month noted the spread of H5N1 influenza to mammals, but said the risk to humans remains low. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing that H5N1 had been circulating in poultry and wild birds for 25 years, but recent reports of infections in mink, otters and sea lions “need to be closely monitored”. Told. Cambodian health officials have urged people not to handle dead or sick animals or birds, and to contact a hotline if they suspect someone has contracted the disease. Reported by Reuters staff. Written by Ed Davies.Editing by Jamie Freed Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

