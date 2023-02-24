Self-made electrodes inside living fish





Conductive polymer (blue) formed on the caudal fin of living zebrafish.Credit: X. Strakosas and others./chemistry Injectable gels tested in living zebrafish can be converted into conducting polymers using the animal’s internal chemistry. Findings reported on February 23 chemistry1, It could lead to the development of electronic devices that can be implanted in body tissues such as the brain without causing harm. When the gel is mixed with the recipient’s own metabolites (chemicals produced by bodily processes), a chain reaction transforms it into a solid yet flexible material. “We’ve done a lot of experiments with these materials to grow electrodes and electronics around cells,” says study co-author Magnus Berggren, a materials scientist at Linköping University in Sweden. says. He adds that the research could ultimately improve deep brain stimulation techniques and help regenerate damaged nerves. internal electronics Electronic devices or circuits that can be implanted inside the body have many potential applications in medicine and research, such as helping the brain communicate with prosthetic limbs and enhancing memory. However, conventional electronic materials can cause inflammation and scarring, and often degrade within living tissue and eventually fail. Brain-reading device to help paralyzed people move, talk and touch

Although progress has been made toward developing soft, flexible electrodes, Berggren said, introducing them into the body in a non-invasive manner is challenging. For example, if you want to insert something deep into your brain, “basically, cut it out completely,” he says. Berggren’s team wanted to create a consistent, non-toxic, injectable material that was conductive but long-term stable. The mixture they developed contains the chemical building blocks of a conducting polymer along with an enzyme. When injected into living tissue, the gel reacts with the common metabolites glucose and lactate, and the gel polymerizes into a stiffer (yet softer) material. Working with a group led by chemical biologist Roger Olsson of Lund University in Sweden, the researchers used this approach to generate polymer ‘electrodes’ inside the fins and brains of living zebrafish. bottom(Danish Lelio). They also used it on nerve tissue in leeches and muscle tissue in chickens, pigs, and cows. The material does not polymerize until it enters the body and is “conformable, soft and biocompatible”, thus eliminating mechanical differences between common electrode materials and living tissue, allowing some Making medical implants highly invasive.Electrical engineer at the Feinstein Institute of Medicine in Manhasset, NY. alternative approach The idea of ​​using living tissue chemistry to create conductive materials in the body is not new. In 2020, researchers reported engineering an enzyme to be expressed in genetically engineered neurons in C. elegans Caenorhabditis elegansThis caused the cells to produce a conductive polymer2. Eliminate odors with an electronic nose

That approach doesn’t work for humans, says Sahika Inal, a bioengineer at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Twal, Saudi Arabia. For her, the value of her latest research is that the gel reacts with substances the body naturally produces, without the need to genetically modify the organism. “I think this technology offers an alternative way of thinking. Instead of changing the software on the same device, why not delete it entirely and create a device inside the cell?” There are still many barriers to overcome before an injectable substance can be tested on humans. . The researchers also need to do more testing to make sure the approach is safe. However, the animals were monitored for only three days after treatment.

