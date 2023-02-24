Vitamin D Deficiency in Older People Is a Real Risk





Dear Doctor: I read that older people may not get enough vitamin D in the winter. My father-in-law is 73 years old. He’s from Florida, but in Maine he’s been with him for a year. He can’t be outside all the time like he is at home. How important is vitamin D? How do you know if he’s getting enough? answer: Vitamin D is often called the “sunshine vitamin”. It is essential for human health and well-being and is produced by the body in response to exposure to sunlight. It helps the body absorb calcium and maintain proper blood levels of calcium and phosphorus. This is an essential function for the growth and maintenance of healthy teeth and bones. Studies have shown that vitamins also have anti-inflammatory effects, which can help fight infections and, in some circumstances, reduce the growth of cancer cells. Vitamin D receptors are found throughout the body and in several organs. This suggests an additional role for an unspecified nutrient. Children, teens, and adults up to 70 years of age should take 600 International Units (IU) of vitamin D per day. Elderly people are advised to take her 800 IU as absorption efficiency decreases with age. For infants up to 12 months of age, 400 IU daily is recommended. Nutrients are found in foods such as fatty fish, beef liver, egg yolks, cheese and mushrooms, but most people don’t eat enough of these to meet their daily needs. Some prepared foods are fortified with nutrients, such as , many breakfast cereals, and some brands of orange juice. Then there is sunlight. When the ultraviolet light in sunlight hits the skin, it triggers a chemical reaction. Our bodies produce vitamin D with the help of our kidneys, liver, and other cellular structures. Light-skinned people benefit from exposing their bare arms, legs, or torso to full sunlight for 15-30 minutes at least 2-3 times a week. Because melanin has a protective effect, darker-skinned people need longer exposure. People with a history or risk of skin cancer of any kind should rely on diet and supplements. Clothing and sunscreen partially or completely block UV rays that interfere with or impede the production of vitamin D. In northern latitudes, with shorter days, less sunlight, and a climate that stays indoors, it can be difficult to get enough vitamin D naturally. A blood test can tell you your vitamin D status. Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko are physicians at UCLA Health.

