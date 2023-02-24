



Lansing, Michigan (WILX) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has confirmed the first flu-related pediatric death in Michigan during the 2022-2023 flu season. Reported deaths include an Ingham County child who contracted influenza A/H3.Nationally, at least 111 influenza-related childhood deaths Reported during the current flu season. “It’s never too late to get the flu vaccine,” said MDHHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. “Once a child reaches six months of age, it is recommended that the first series of flu vaccines be given in two doses. The vaccine can be given at the same time as other vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine.” Every year, influenza claims the lives of children across the United States. MDHHS continues to strongly recommend that everyone 6 months of age and older be vaccinated against the seasonal flu vaccine. Influenza is serious and can lead to serious illness and hospitalization. The flu vaccine is the best way to prevent getting the flu and can also reduce the severity of flu illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from October There are at least 25 to 51 million influenza illnesses, 12 to 25 million influenza medical visits, 280,000 to 630,000 influenza hospitalizations, and 18,000 to 56,000 deaths nationwide. Most influenza-positive specimens confirmed by MDHHS laboratories this season were influenza A/H3 viruses. This virus can cause severe influenza infections in children as well as adults. The H3N2 strain is a component of the 2022-2023 seasonal flu vaccine, so vaccination provides additional protection. Influenza vaccines are particularly important for people at high risk of complications from influenza, including children, adults over 65, people of all ages with underlying medical conditions, and pregnant women. Early Quote from Canada Immunization has been suggested to reduce the risk of flu-related medical visits by 54% this season. Children under 6 months of age are too young to be vaccinated and should protect their close contacts such as parents, siblings, grandparents, child care workers and health care workers by vaccinating them. . In addition to vaccination, early treatment with antiviral drugs can help prevent severe influenza infections. If you are at high risk for serious flu complications and have flu symptoms, call your doctor right away. Currently, only 33% of Michigan residents are vaccinated against the flu for the 2022-2023 flu season. According to data from the Michigan Care Improvement RegistryInfluenza vaccination rates among children aged 6 months to 17 years were more than 3% lower during the 2022-2023 influenza season (18.8%) compared to the 2021-2022 influenza season (22.2%). Become. To find a flu vaccine near you, call your healthcare provider, local health department, or vaccine.gov. Click here to learn more about influenza Michigan.gov/Influenza. subscribe News 10 Newsletter Get the latest local news and weather directly to your email every morning. Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

