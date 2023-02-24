Connect with us

Health

Generic wearables show promise for detecting prodromal Parkinson's disease

A new screening method that combines patient symptom questionnaires with data from technology found in most wearable sleep and fitness trackers Parkinson’s disease (PD), new research suggests.

About half of PD patients develop an isolated rapid eye movement sleep behavior disorder (RBD) years before other symptoms appear. RBD causes episodes of frequent jerking, jerking, and unpredictable, often violent, dream fulfillment.

In this small proof-of-concept study, we combined results from a modified patient survey with actigraphy data collected during sleep to accurately predict RBD patients.



Dr. Emmanuel Durain

“There are many questionnaires about how to screen for RBD, but no one thought of using it as a screening approach for prodromal Parkinson’s disease,” said Mount Sinai of New York City. Medscape Medical News“I’m a neurologist, so I see a lot of people with Parkinson’s disease and saw an important need to develop it.”

Investigation result is published in the January issue of movement disorders.

A new screening tool?

RBD affects about 1% to 2% of the general population, but the incidence is much higher in patients with PD, dementia with Lewy bodies, and other neurological conditions.

Diagnosing RBD is difficult because it usually requires admission to a sleep laboratory. Patient surveys offer a simpler alternative, but the positive predictive value of the most commonly used RBD questionnaire rarely exceeds 80%.

For this study, the researchers modified the Innsbruck RBD Inventory, a commonly used patient-reported diagnostic tool, and used screening questions about common symptoms of prodromal PD, such as loss of smell and syncope. included. constipation.

A modified RBD survey was completed by 42 RBD patients, 21 sleep clinic patients with other sleep disorders, and 21 community controls. The participant also kept a sleep diary and wore a wrist monitor that collected actigraphic her data on her sleep patterns for at least 14 days.

Analysis of actigraphy data showed a sensitivity of 95.2% (95% CI, 88.3-98.7) and a precision of 90.9% (95% CI, 82.1-95.8) for RBD. Questionnaire analysis showed 90.6% accuracy and 92.7% accuracy.

Combined actigraphy and questionnaire data accurately predicted cases of RBD with 100% accuracy (95% CI, 95.7-100.0) and 88.1% sensitivity (95% CI, 79.2-94.1).

In a clinical setting, such a screening model could be used in two steps, During said. In a questionnaire he said that RBD-positive patients receive a wearable device to collect data on their sleep behavior. Those who test positive in that second stage undergo further testing to determine if they meet the criteria for prodromal PD.

“There are many clinical trials looking for participants with prodromal Parkinson’s disease,” During said. “The immediate impact of this is that they will be able to identify people for clinical trials.” This strengthens our therapeutic pipeline in the first place.”

more research needed

Comments on survey results Medscape Medical NewsMichael S. Okun, MD, director of the Norman Fixel Neurological Disorders Institute at Florida State University of Health in Gainesville, has the idea that a wearable device could be used to detect RBD, which could lead to early detection of Parkinson’s disease. is an “interesting” technology, but much work remains before this technology is ready for widespread use.

“The accuracy of this approach was fairly good when applied to mixed clinical and community cohorts, but the sample of patients was small and did not include other diseases,” said a member of the study who was not involved. Okun said, “These shortcomings may reduce overall accuracy in future studies.”

During and his colleagues are trying to replicate their findings in a larger study, but Okun said other challenges are likely to remain.

“At this time, it is difficult to imagine the utility of this tool if it were applied to large-scale screening of people without Parkinson’s disease and applied as a method of early detection,” Okun said. I’m here. Parkinson Foundation. “This will be a formidable challenge for the next generation of sensors and health outcomes researchers.”

This research was funded by the Feldman Family Foundation. During and Okun have not reported any related financial relationships.

Move discord. January 2023. overview.

