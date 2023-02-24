Health
The first temporary electronic bandage heals 30% faster
Bandages also monitor the healing process and alert clinicians to problems in real time.
Scientists at Northwestern University have developed a first-of-its-kind small, flexible, stretchy bandage that promotes healing by delivering electrotherapy directly to the wound site. It was published of scientific progress.
In animal studies, the new bandages healed diabetic ulcers 30% faster than unbandaged mice.
The bandages also actively monitor the healing process, harmlessly dissolving the electrodes and all into the body after they are no longer needed. Ulcers in diabetics can lead to a variety of complications, including limb amputation and even death.
This study is the first bioabsorbable dressing capable of delivering electrotherapy and the first example of a smart regeneration system.
“When a person is injured, the goal is always to close the wound as quickly as possible. Guillermo Ameer, ScDDaniel Hale Williams Professor of Biomedical Engineering, McCormick School of Engineering, and surgery PhD from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, who co-led the study. “Otherwise, open wounds are more susceptible to infection. And for diabetics, infections are even more difficult to treat and more dangerous. There is a great unmet need: our new bandages are cost effective, easy to apply, adaptable, comfortable and effective in closing wounds to prevent infection and further complications. .”
“Even though it’s an electronic device, the active components that connect it to the wound bed are fully resorbable,” said the Northwestern doctor. Dr. John A. RogersLewis Simpson and Kimberly Querrey Materials Science and Engineering, Professor of Biomedical Engineering neurosurgery in McCormick and Feinberg, who co-led this research. “So the material naturally disappears once the healing process is complete, avoiding possible damage to the tissue caused by physical extraction.”
Ameer, an expert in regeneration engineering, Advanced Regenerative Engineering Center (CARE) and the National Institutes of Health-funded predoctoral regenerative engineering training program.
Rogers also directed Query Simpson Bioelectronics Laboratory.
power of electricity
Approximately 30 million people in the United States have diabetes, and approximately 15-25% of that population will develop diabetic foot ulcers at some point in their lives. Diabetes can cause nerve damage that leads to numbness, so diabetics can experience simple blisters and minor scratches that go unnoticed and go untreated.High glucose levels also thicken capillary walls. This slows blood circulation, making it more difficult for these wounds to heal.
Researchers wanted to know if electrostimulation therapy could help close these stubborn wounds, which Ameer says can disrupt the body’s normal electrical signals. The application of electrical stimulation restores the body’s normal signals and attracts new cells to migrate to the wound bed.
“Our bodies rely on electrical signals to function,” says Ameer. “We tried to restore or promote a more normal electrical environment across the wound. We observed that the cells rapidly migrated into the wound and regenerated the skin tissue in that area. It contained new blood vessels and reduced inflammation.”
Historically, clinicians have used electrotherapy for healing. However, most of that equipment includes wired and bulky equipment that can only be used under supervision in a hospital environment. To design a more comfortable product for his 24/7 wear at home, Ameer partnered with bioelectronics pioneer Rogers. Introducing the concept of bioabsorbable electromedicine 2018.
Remote controller
The two scientists and their team eventually developed a small, flexible bandage that gently wraps around the injured area. One side of the smart regeneration system he contains two electrodes. One is a small flower-shaped electrode just above the wound bed, and the other is a ring-shaped electrode that sits on top of the healthy tissue and surrounds the entire wound. The other side of the device contains an energy harvesting coil to power the system and a Near Field Communication (NFC) system to wirelessly transfer data in real time.
The team also included sensors that can assess how well wounds are healing. By measuring the resistance of the current through the wound, doctors can monitor progress. The gradual decline in current measurements is directly related to the healing process. So if the current stays high, the doctor decides something is wrong.
By incorporating these functions, the device can be operated remotely without wires. From a distance, doctors can decide when to apply electrical stimulation and monitor wound healing progress.
“When a wound is trying to heal, it creates a moist environment,” says Ameer. “Then it should dry out as it heals. Moisture changes the current, so it can be detected by tracking the electrical resistance of the wound. That information can then be collected and transmitted wirelessly. Wound Care Management So, ideally, we want to close the wound within a month, and if it takes longer, that delay could cause concern.”
In small animal model studies, researchers applied electrical stimulation for as little as 30 minutes a day. Even this short time accelerated closing by 30%.
act of disappearance
Once the wound heals, the flower-shaped electrodes will melt into your body and will not need to be removed. The team created electrodes from a metal called molybdenum. Molybdenum is widely used in electronic and semiconductor applications. They found that molybdenum is biodegradable if thin enough. Moreover, it does not interfere with the healing process.
“We are the first to show that molybdenum can be used as a biodegradable electrode for wound healing,” said Ameer. “After about half a year most of it was gone. And we found that there was very little accumulation in the organs. Nothing unusual. But the amount of metal they use to make these electrodes is It’s so low that I don’t think it’s going to cause much of a problem.”
Next, the team plans to test the diabetic ulcer bandage in a larger animal model. Bandages face few regulatory hurdles because they harness the body’s own healing powers without releasing drugs or biologics. This means patients may see it on the market much sooner.
The study “Bioabsorbable Wireless Battery-Free System for Electrotherapy and Impedance Sensing at the Wound Site” was supported in part by the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases and CARE. Co-first author is Joseph Song, a PhD candidate in Northwestern Biomedical Engineering.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.feinberg.northwestern.edu/2023/02/23/first-transient-electronic-bandage-speeds-healing-by-30-percent/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]n.com
Recent Posts
- US inflation rates are rising, a bad sign for most Americans
- Ukraine’s president hails nation’s ‘year of invincibility’ one year after Russia’s invasion – BBC News
- A woman dies every two minutes from pregnancy and childbirth
- Chatgpt Misinformation: AI Chatbots Like Bard and ChatGPT Fuel Fear of Misinformation Nightmare
- ULA Announces May Launch of First Vulcan
- This artist hopes to buy Jeff Koons’ broken balloon dogExBulletin
- A new mobile pack allows smartphones to send texts via satellite.smartphone
- Ukraine war: Reporting from Kiev as Russia’s invasion begins – BBC News
- BurgerFi Wins Best Burger Award at 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash
- “The Conservative Party is the Brexit Party” – Sebastian Payne, Director of Onward
- Apple analyst Kuo says low-end VR headset will launch in 2025
- Russian aggression threatens efforts to protect nature beyond Ukraine