Health
Spinal cord stimulation may restore mobility after stroke
In a recent small study, an implanted device that stimulated the spinal cord restored arm and hand mobility in second-degree stroke survivors, allowing them to perform simple routines such as eating with a fork for the first time in years. I was able to manage my business.
in order to Research published this week natural medicine, scientists implanted a pair of thin metal electrodes along the neck to stimulate activity in the spinal cord. Both participants had what is known as hemiplegia, a common condition after stroke. American Stroke Association.
“We found that electrical stimulation of specific spinal cord regions allowed patients to move their arms in ways they could not without stimulation,” said the senior study author. Dr. Marco Capogrossosaid the director of the Spinal Cord Stimulation Laboratory at the University of Pittsburgh. statement.
“Perhaps even more interestingly, we found that after several weeks of use, some of these improvements persisted even when the stimulation was turned off, which points to an exciting avenue for the future of stroke treatment.” ,” said Dr. Capogrosso.
More research needed before post-stroke spinal cord stimulation becomes the norm
Some unanswered questions remain. One is that both participants had had a stroke several years before their treatment with electrical spinal cord stimulation, and it is not clear whether this technique would help people immediately after stroke. Human trials with a much larger number of participants are also needed to verify whether the drug is safe and effective.
Even if all goes well in additional testing, it could take seven to 10 years before such a device is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to restore movement after a stroke, he said. increase. Dr. Mark PowellPresident and CEO of Reach Neuro, which is developing this technology.
Spinal cord stimulation technology uses a series of electrodes placed on the surface of the spinal cord to deliver electrical pulses that activate nerve cells within the spinal cord. Also called neuromodulation, this technique has long been used to treat several types of chronic pain caused by conditions such as diabetes and nerve damage. Cleveland Clinic.
More recently, scientists have begun testing spinal cord stimulation as a potential tool to help restore movement in people who have been paralyzed or have limited mobility after stroke or injury.
Spinal cord stimulation helped in cases of post-injury paralysis
one Studies published in 2018 New England Journal of Medicine It has been discovered that electrical stimulation of the spinal cord may help restore movement in people with paralysis.another Studies published in 2022 natural medicine The technology helped three men who were paralyzed in a motorcycle crash to walk again. In a similar scenario, Research published in the journal in 2022 brain found that electrical stimulation helped restore arm movement after spinal cord injury.
According to the American Stroke Association, current treatments for post-stroke unilateral muscle weakness include targeted physical therapy, electrical muscle stimulation, and mobility aids such as braces, canes, walkers, and wheelchairs.
