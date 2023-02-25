Insomnia May Increase Heart Attack Risk: What You Need to Know

A new study shows that people with insomnia are 69% more likely to have a heart attack than those without.

Sleep helps regulate blood sugar, blood pressure, and weight, all of which are related to cardiovascular health. approximately 1 in 3 adults Insomnia is a common health problem in the United States, where people don’t get enough sleep. Lack of sleep can lead to a long list of chronic diseases health problems heart disease, diabetes, stroke, hypertension, obesity, depression, etc. According to a new study released on Friday clinical cardiology,People with insomnia were 69% more likely to have a heart attack than those without. Additionally, researchers found that people who slept five hours or less were most likely to have a heart attack. People with diabetes and insomnia had twice his risk of heart attack.

Data were collected from 1,184,256 adults (43% female). The average age was her 52 years, and 13% (153,881) had insomnia. A diagnosis of insomnia was determined by having one of the following: inability to fall asleep, inability to stay asleep, or inability to get up early to fall asleep. It is important to note that 96% of patients had no history of heart attack. Heart attacks occurred in 2,406 insomniacs and 12,398 in the non-insomniac group. Results show a direct correlation between insomnia and heart attack in all patients, regardless of age, gender, length of follow-up, and common comorbidities (such as diabetes, hypertension, and cholesterol). showed. Specifically, people who slept 5 hours or less per night were 1.38 and 1.56 times more likely to have a heart attack than those who slept 6 and 7-8 hours per night. rice field. Yomna E. Dean, a medical student at Alexandria University in Alexandria, Egypt, and author of the study, explained the main takeaways from the study. First, “Insomnia puts us at risk for heart attacks. Then we need to educate our patients about the importance of sleep in maintaining a healthy heart,” Dean told Healthline. “Sleep should be incorporated into primary prevention guidelines for cardiovascular disease.” Second, insomnia patients should be screened for coronary artery disease regularly. Finally, Dean added, too much sleep can be just as harmful as not enough sleep, and in some cases even more.

The connection between sleep and the heart is multi-layered. “One tier is the amount of sleep. People who don’t get enough sleep can’t provide the body with the amount of all the different sleep stages it needs to maintain optimal function,” says Michael A. Dr. Grandner said. MTR, American Heart Association (AHA) Volunteer Medical Professional go red for women Initiative, AHA New Life’s Essential 8 Cardiovascular Health Score . Also, the quality of sleep is important. “Even if you’re getting enough sleep, sleep can become light and fragmented, preventing your body from doing all the maintenance it needs in between. Other aspects are also important,” explains Dr. Grandner. Did. for example, Recent research Irregular sleep patterns themselves may contribute to the risk of atherosclerosis, and people who are very sleepy during the day are also more likely to have cardiovascular events, Dr. Grander added. “Sleep is essential for body repair.” Wafi Momin, DO, UTHealth Houston Heart & Vascular and Memorial Hermann cardiologist. “At least seven hours of sleep each night helps your body recover and function normally the next day.” Adequate eye closure also helps control blood pressure, blood sugar, and weight, all of which contribute to heart health. “Regular, consistent sleep also helps regulate blood pressure, blood sugar, and weight,” Dr. Momin said. “These health problems are associated with heart disease, such as heart attack and stroke, so getting enough sleep and adjusting for these risk factors can go a long way.” Lack of sleep, the result of insomnia, can stress the body, trigger the release of cortisol, and promote atherosclerosis, Dean explained. study A study conducted on patients who had an acute myocardial infarction (MI) found elevated levels of cortisol in their hair during the month prior to the MI.

Proper sleep hygiene is very important. Dean suggested: Avoid uncomfortable temperatures, light and noise in your bedroom.

Limit screen time to at least an hour before bed.

Avoid heavy meals before bed.

Avoid caffeine before bed. Additionally, Dr. Grundner recommends setting aside enough time and space to unwind at night. “When you get into bed, your mind and body should be ready to get away from the day. That means putting down your screens, engaging in relaxing behaviors, and not eating or drinking too close to bedtime.” I will,” said Dr. Grandner. Also, when you’re in bed, it’s important not to spend too much time lying awake in bed. If you can’t sleep, you should get out of bed and return to bed only if you can sleep. You may get less sleep tonight, but it can prevent long-term insomnia, Dr. Grandner explained. A major cause of long-term insomnia is that people struggle with too much sleep, and sleep becomes so stressful that the stress of not being able to sleep keeps you awake, which leads to self-actualization. The best way to avoid this is to support bed equal sleep connections when possible.