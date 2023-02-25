Who will win the cancer race?





I was a runner then Cancer Diagnosis Late 2019In fact, when I got the diagnosis, I was due to race the following weekend. On Monday, my usual 7-mile run felt a little slow. This prompted me to make a quick visit to my primary care doctor before the race weekend just to check my lungs to make sure nothing was brewing. I went ahead and took an X-ray, which led to other tests. By Thursday, I had a diagnosis. I immediately decided to get cancer treatment at Yale University’s Smyro Cancer Center in New Haven, Connecticut. Fortunately, oncologists know the importance of biomarker testing. When the test results came back a few weeks later, I was told I had won the cancer lottery. Because I had a “mutated gene” that caused cancer. A scheduled radiation and chemotherapy appointment was canceled. Instead, my treatment will be gene-targeted therapy. So I entered a whole new race. I think of my cancer journey as a road race where every other participant has cancer like me. increase. Some people get the same treatment for a long time and run slow and steady. We don’t know how long the race will last or how it will end, but we will all run with laughter and courage. I know I want to cross the finish line second. Because I want a runner named The Cure to win. Now The Cure is running among us, but his bib still says “Trial”. Many of them are present throughout the race, being watched and mentored on the sidelines by heroes called researchers. Some runners enter trials in hopes of winning as The Cure. Some trials look like winners, but no one knows for sure. Cure may now be in the back of the pack or near the finish line. In the meantime, we runners do everything we can to stay in the race. And we do everything we can to make the most of our trip. Celebrate a fellow runner’s victory. We mourn those who crossed the finish line before us and before The Cure. But we cherish what they left behind and continue to move forward with pride. There are many twists and turns in this deadly race, but one thing is certain. For cancer updates, research and education news, don’t forget SUBSCRIBE TO THE CURE® NEWSLETTER HERE.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.curetoday.com/view/who-will-win-the-race-of-cancer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos