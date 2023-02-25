Can ‘The Last of Us’ mushrooms really make zombies? Experts explain | VTx





Already a hugely popular video game before hitting screens this year, HBO’s TV series The Last of Us tells the story of survival in the zombie apocalypse, caused by a naturally occurring fungal infection. Imagine a zombie plague. Jordan Metzger, curator at Virginia Tech’s Massey Herbarium, answered some questions about what humans should realistically fear from the millions of species of fungi that live on Earth. . Q: In the game and show “The Last of Us”, humans are imagined to be susceptible to types of fungi that have no effect in reality. What is this fungus and how does nature create “zombie”? “Cordyceps fungi are a group of fungi that feed on insects. They are classified in the genus ophiocordyceps There are about 140 different species worldwide. These fungi are terrifyingly attractive to us because they can invade and survive on the body of insects and control their behavior. ” Q: How can this fungus control insects? “When the fungal spores land on the caterpillar, it can begin to grow a filamentous mycelium that penetrates the caterpillar’s body. When the fungus grows to the caterpillar’s head, the caterpillar enters a zombie-like state. Cordyceps. infection can alter the behavior of the caterpillar, causing the insect to seek out high, open places such as the tips of branches. can be found. Q: Does Cordyceps pose a danger to humans? “Fortunately, no. Ironically, Cordyceps fungus is actually used in Chinese and Tibetan medicine. Strengthen our immune system. Cordyceps have evolved to prey on insects, so they can’t survive inside the burnt bodies of our mammals. ” Q: Are there any fungi that are harmful to humans? “There are other fungal diseases afflicting humans today. These range from mild illnesses like athlete’s foot to potentially fatal drug-resistant yeast.white ears” Q: Are fungal diseases the only problem of concern? “Another danger that fungi pose is the misidentification of poisonous species. There are many wonderful edible species such as morels, chanterelles, forest chickens and many others. But there are also deadly species!fly agaricis a species of destroyer angel mushroom found in the area around Virginia Tech. As the name suggests, I don’t want to mess with it! Destruction angels and other native fungi can make people sick or even kill them, so it is very important to be able to correctly identify wild mushrooms before eating them. ” Q: This is a lot to worry about. Are fungi that bad? “Overall, fungi are of great help to mankind. We eat morel mushrooms, use fungal drugs like penicillin, and bake bread leavened with baker’s yeast. It nourishes plants all over the world through its connection with the earth, and it also helps break down dead organic matter and recycle it back into the soil. About Metzger

As a curator at Virginia Tech’s Massey Herbarium, Metzger oversees the largest scientifically preserved botanical collection in Virginia. His expertise in dangerous plants Quoted in the Washington PostRead his full bio here. schedule an interview

To schedule an interview, please contact Mike Allen in the Media Relations Office

