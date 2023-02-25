Phase 3 Data Suggest Cavenuva Comparable to Daily Biktarvy for HIV-1





A long-acting injectable regimen of cabotegravir and rilpivirine ([CAB+RPV LA] Cabenuba; ViiV Healthcare) is a combination of conventional once-daily victegravir, emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide ([BIC/FTC/TAF] Biktarvi; according to ViiV Healthcare findings presented at the 30th Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) in Seattle, Washington: The SOLAR study is the first head-to-head study comparing two HIV regimens. A participant survey revealed that 90% of patients who took CAB + RPV LA every 2 months preferred it to once-daily dosing. “CAB+RPV LA, given every 2 months, is as effective as BIC/FTC/TAF, while also addressing some of the key challenges associated with daily HIV treatment.” Florida, in a press release. In this study, CAB + RPV LA is an effective, well-tolerated, and satisfactory treatment among patients with virologically suppressed HIV (HIV-1 RNA ≥50 c/mL) was confirmed. The Phase 3b, open-label, multicenter, non-inferiority (NI) SOLAR trial evaluated 670 patients who received viral suppression and were currently on BIC/FTC/TAF. Patients were randomized in a 2:1 ratio to hers, with the study group receiving his CAB + RPV LA every 2 months and the other group receiving daily BIC/FTC/TAF. Oral administration was continued. The primary endpoint was the NI efficacy of CAB+RPV LA in the percentage of HIV-1 RNA ≥50 c/mL achieved by CAB+RPV LA. Among participants who completed the HIV Treatment Satisfaction Questionnaire status, those in the CAB+RPV LA arm were more satisfied from baseline than those in the BIC/FTC/TAF arm. Surveys show that satisfaction is linked to not having to remember to take your once-daily pill, its convenience, not having to worry about others seeing the pill, and knowing your HIV status. It came from being unable to recall. The most common drug-related adverse events (AEs) in the CAB + RPV LA cohort were fever (3%), headache (2%), fatigue (2%), and diarrhea (2%), and weight gain (< 1%) and abnormal liver function in the BIC/FTC/TAF cohort (<1%). CAB + RPV LA is indicated for patients with HIV-1 RNA <50 c/ml, current antiretroviral therapy, and no history of treatment failure. Cabotegravir is an integrase strand transfer inhibitor that prevents HIV replication. Rilpivirine is a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor that stops the replication of HIV. Together, these are a complete regimen for treating HIV in this patient population. “It is imperative that people living with HIV have treatment options that can help alleviate these burdens, and here is a complete long-acting regimen that can help address some of these challenges today. We believe,” said Harmony P. Garges, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer, ViiV Healthcare in a press release. “We believe that cabotegravir as part of a full long-acting regimen is a cornerstone of the long-acting era in HIV medicine.” reference GSK. ViiV Healthcare provides positive data showing that long-acting injectable cabenuva (cabotegravir, rilpivirine) is as effective as daily oral Biktarvy (BIC/FTC/TAF) in the treatment of HIV-1. Announced. news release. February 23, 2023. Accessed 23 February 2023. https://www.gsk.com/en-gb/media/press-releases/viiv-healthcare-announces-positive-12-month-findings-from-the-solar-study/

