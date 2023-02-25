Air pollution is linked to PD, with some parts of the US affected more than others

Living in areas of the US with high levels of air pollution is associated with increased risk Parkinson’s diseaseaccording to preliminary findings.

The study will be presented at the 75th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology, April 22-27 in Boston.

Other research have shown associations between pollution and neurological disorders such as PD and dementia.

The current study focused on particulate matter, PM. 2.5 , less than 2.5 microns in diameter. Particulates come from automobile exhaust, fuel burning from power plants and other industries, and forest and grass fires.

Researchers used a geographic approach to examine PD rates across the country and compared those rates to regional air pollution levels.

Individuals exposed to the highest levels of particulate matter had an increased risk of PC compared to those exposed to the lowest levels.

Using a database of over 22.5 million Medicare beneficiaries in 2009, researchers identified 83,674 PD patients.

Study participants’ locations were mapped across the United States, and researchers calculated PD rates in different regions.

Average air pollution exposure levels were calculated at the zip code and county level using annual mean concentrations of particulate matter using air pollution data sources.

Researchers then divided the participants into four groups based on their average exposure to air pollution. People in the highest exposure group had an average annual exposure to 19 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3) of fine particulate matter. The lowest exposure group had an average annual exposure of 5 µg/m3.

Researchers found the strongest link between air pollution and Parkinson’s disease in the Rocky Mountain region, which includes Lake County, Colorado and surrounding counties southwest of Denver. The risk of PD in these counties increased by 16% when moving from one level of particulate matter exposure to the next.

The highest exposure group had 434 new cases of Parkinson’s disease per 100,000 people, compared with 359 for the lowest exposure group.

After adjusting for other factors that may affect PD risk, such as age, smoking, and medical use, the researchers found an association between PD and average annual exposure to particulate matter. The risk of Parkinson’s disease is compared with the lowest exposed group of people.

For geographic analysis, researchers divided exposure to particulate matter into 10 levels.

Air pollution was also associated with increased incidence of PD in hot spots in the Mississippi and Ohio River Valleys, including Tennessee and Kentucky, although the association was weaker in these areas, with fine particle levels Risk increased by 4% when raised.Substance exposure to

“Our finding of a relatively weak association in areas with high Parkinson’s disease risk and the highest particulate levels in the country is consistent with the threshold effect observed in our data,” said Brittany Krzyzanowski, author of the Barrow Neurological Institute. says Dr. Phoenix, Arizona, in a statement“For example, in the Mississippi-Ohio River Basin, the risk of Parkinson’s disease increases with increased exposure to air pollution, to about 15 µg/m3 particulate matter, where the risk of Parkinson’s disease appears to plateau.”

“By mapping Parkinson’s disease levels nationwide and linking them to air pollution, we can better understand local risks and help leaders take action to reduce the risk of disease by reducing levels of air pollution. I would like to encourage you to do so,” she added.

A limitation of this study was its focus on particulate matter, which includes a variety of airborne contaminants. Some of them may be more toxic than others. Air pollution is also associated with a variety of other health risks, including dementia, and may reduce the likelihood of a PD diagnosis, and an association between PD and particulate matter was compared in the Mississippi-Ohio River valley. It may be possible to explain the weak point.

