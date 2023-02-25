UW Health: Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women despite recognition that heart disease primarily affects men





Madison, Wisconsin – Heart disease affects approximately 60 million women in Wisconsin, Illinois and throughout the United States, but heart disease is believed to primarily affect men. In fact, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 5 women die from heart disease. The perception that heart disease, and in particular heart attacks, is a problem that primarily affects men has a long history in society that also exists in the medical community, said a cardiologist at UW Health and a clinician at the university’s medical school. Assistant Professor Aga Silbert, Ph.D. Wisconsin College of Medicine and School of Public Health. “Early on, many clinical studies on heart disease excluded women, which impacted the available data on the number of women with this condition,” she said. Even a heart attack is depicted with an image of a man clutching his chest.” Most symptoms of heart disease or heart attack are similar in women and men, such as tightness in the chest, weakness, and shortness of breath. may cause pain or discomfort. However, according to the CDC, women can uniquely experience unusual or unexplained fatigue and nausea. Also, unlike men, women often show no signs or symptoms before a heart attack, Silbert said. If anyone experiences these symptoms, they should call 911 immediately, especially if they have not experienced these sensations before. “Every second counts to keep your heart functioning, so seeking help sooner will increase your chances of a better recovery,” she said. According to Silbert, February’s Heart Month is a great time to remind people that heart disease is both reversible and preventable. “Prevention starts with a healthy diet and physical activity in childhood, and as you get older, you can avoid things like smoking, drinking, and using drugs while maintaining a healthy lifestyle,” she says. “The good news is that even if you have or have had unhealthy habits, making positive changes in your lifestyle can help you undo any damage you may have done in the past.” , which means that future complications can be prevented. Additionally, many people have a family history of heart disease that should be considered when making lifestyle choices, Silver said. “If you know someone in your family had a heart attack or stroke when they were younger, tell your doctor and discuss what steps you can take to reduce your risk of future heart events. . In Madison, the reality of women’s heart disease is clear. In 2022, more women than men visited UW Health emergency departments for chest pain. about 3,075 compared to about 2,930 men. However, it should be noted that not all patients with cardiac symptoms have chest pain and not all chest pain is caused by cardiac symptoms. An interview with Silbert has been published today, and a recording of the interview with Silbert has also been published.

