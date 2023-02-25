ER-negative primary breast cancer is associated with higher risk of secondary breast cancer





According to a study published in , patients with estrogen receptor (ER)-negative primary breast cancer may be at increased risk of secondary breast cancer, but the risk appears to be time-dependent. cancer. Researchers found that in the first five years after diagnosis, patients with ER-negative primary breast cancer had nearly twice the incidence of secondary breast cancer as patients with ER-positive primary breast cancer. . After 5 years, the incidence of second breast cancer was similar between groups. The study included data from 36,165 women diagnosed with stage I to III breast cancer between 2000 and 2017. At the time of primary diagnosis, most patients were older than her 55 years (58% of ER-negative patients, 68% of ER-positive patients). Her median follow-up was 5.7 years. keep reading The incidence of secondary breast cancer in the first 5 years after diagnosis was 16.0 per 1000 person-years in patients with ER-negative primary breast cancer and 7.8 per 1000 person-years in patients with ER-positive primary breast cancer. Patients with ER-negative primary breast cancer had a higher incidence of ipsilateral second cancers than contralateral second cancers in the first 5 years. In contrast, patients with ER-positive primary breast cancer had similar incidences of ipsilateral and contralateral secondary cancers. The risk of secondary breast cancer was higher in patients with ER-negative primary breast cancer in all treatment groups, including those undergoing mastectomy and those undergoing breast-conserving surgery with or without radiation. After 5 years of follow-up, the incidence of secondary breast cancer was similar between the ER-negative and ER-positive groups, 12.1 vs. 9.3 per 1000 person-years. The reasons for these differences in the timing of secondary breast cancer events are not fully understood, the researchers noted. “Endocrine therapy used to treat ER-positive disease has been shown to have a carryover effect and significantly reduce breast cancer recurrence and mortality after treatment discontinuation,” the researchers wrote. “It is thought that ER-positive cancer cells may also have the ability to survive in a dormant phase and then reactivate.” “Irrespective of etiology, these findings highlight that ER status may be an important factor to consider in decisions about the intensity and timing of surveillance imaging in women with a personal history of invasive breast cancer. suggests,” the researchers added. Disclosure: Some study authors have declared affiliations with biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and/or device companies. See the original reference for the full list of disclosures.

reference Lowry KP, Ichikawa L, Hubbard RA, et al. Variation of secondary breast cancer risk after primary invasive cancer with time from primary cancer diagnosis and estrogen receptor status. cancer. Published online on February 15, 2023. doi:10.1002/cncr.34679

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cancertherapyadvisor.com/home/cancer-topics/breast-cancer/breast-cancer-er-negative-higher-risk-second-breast-cancer/

