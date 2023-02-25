Long Covid more than doubles risk of heart complications: Study | Health





suffering patient long covid Post-recovery symptoms can more than double the risk of developing cardiovascular complications, a new analysis of nearly 6 million patients confirms. According to the Cardiovascular Business, researchers found that patients with Covid longer were more than twice as likely to experience cardiac complications, such as chest pain and shortness of breath, than those who had never been infected.11 A new systematic review and meta-analysis including data from the primary studies will be presented at the American College of Cardiology’s next annual meeting, ACC.23, in conjunction with the World Congress of Cardiology in New Orleans. (Please also read: Long Covid Associated With Weight Gain: A Study) “Covid-19 is more than a simple respiratory disease, it’s a syndrome that can affect the heart,” says lead author Joanna M., a medical student at the David Tobildiani School of Medicine in Georgia. Lee said in a prepared statement previewing the study. “Clinicians should be aware that cardiac complications may be present and should be investigated further if patients report these symptoms even long after they have been infected with COVID-19. For patients, if they have COVID-19 and are still having difficulty breathing or any other kind of new heart problem, they should go to the doctor and get tested.” “The long-term cardiovascular impact of COVID-19 is related to the risk of cerebrovascular disease such as stroke, arrhythmia-related disorders such as atrial fibrillation, inflammatory heart disease such as myocarditis, and ischemic heart disease (IHD). It is associated with an increase in cardiomyopathy, heart failure and other heart disorders such as thromboembolism (such as pulmonary embolism). Additionally, COVID-19 in older adults was associated with a higher risk of death. There were more survivors (aged 65 and older) than younger patients. also appeared to be more pronounced in hospitalized patients, Chembur told HT Digital. According to the CDC, some people infected with Covid may experience long-term effects from the infection, known as post-Covid condition (PCC) or long-term Covid. They may include a series of health problems that can last for weeks, months, or years. SARS-CoV2, which most commonly affects the lungs, can also cause serious heart problems. According to the NIH (National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute), lung damage caused by viruses prevents oxygen from reaching the heart muscle properly, damaging heart tissue and preventing oxygen from reaching other tissues. may interfere. According to John Hopkins, “Coronaviruses, like other viral infections, including some strains of influenza, can directly infect and damage the muscle tissue of the heart. It can also be indirectly damaged and inflammatory by its own immune system response.” Drugs. Follow more stories at Facebook & twitter

