Cleveland Clinic conducts first HIV-to-HIV-positive kidney transplant case





When the 35-year-old patient with end-stage renal disease, diabetes and hypertension first presented to the Cleveland Clinic, he was on dialysis and had been on the national kidney transplant list for two years awaiting a transplant. HIV-positive patients knew that living with an infection would make the path to a transplant more difficult. He later argued that a policy developed under the HIV Organ Policy Equity (HOPE) Act aimed at making organ transplants more accessible to people living with HIV was extended kidney transplantation for transplants from the deceased. We found that by allowing access to the pool, it reduced his wait time. HIV donor. The surgery, performed at the Cleveland Clinic in September 2022, made the center one of the first in Ohio to lead an HIV-positive to HIV-positive kidney transplant. Alvin Wee, MD credits his colleagues in the infectious disease department at his clinic in Cleveland with making this possible. This program helps improve transplant care for people living with HIV During the peak HIV mortality rate in the United States, organ transplant policy was designed to prevent organ donation from HIV-infected individuals. However, because medication has altered the natural history of HIV infection, HIV infection is now widely viewed as a chronic disease, making it safer to donate potentially life-saving organs to eligible HIV-positive transplant candidates. I was. And organ transplant policy is catching up. In recent years, national initiatives such as the HOPE Act have been underway to improve organ access for HIV-infected people who are already at risk of greater health disparities. In 2013, the HOPE Act called for new protocols to guide the transplantation of HIV-positive organs to people living with HIV. The Cleveland Clinic is he one of 30 medical centers in the United States approved for kidney recovery and transplantation from donors who have died of HIV. Shorter waiting times and better results Patients had been enrolled in transplants under the HOPE Act for about a year before being warned that a kidney was available. It says it will take about five to seven years on the waiting list. Dr. Wee says the surgery went well. It is no different than any other kidney transplant surgery. With the new kidney, the patient no longer needed dialysis, had fewer dietary restrictions, and reported feeling more energetic. Importantly, now that the groundwork has been established, the center is ready to enroll more HIV patients with renal failure for this life-saving procedure. “If you’re going to change just one person’s life, all this work is worth it,” says Dr. Wee. So it’s important to lay the groundwork for all this for him and others who can benefit from his HOPE Act. ” The need for life-saving organs continues to grow With a record number of transplants performed in the United States in 2021, with more than 90,000 people waiting for a kidney on a national transplant waiting list, it is still important to consider all options. Dr. Wee emphasizes. “The need for life-saving organs continues to grow. We continue to increase patient options regarding donor types. I want to,” says Dr. Wee.

