Monitoring and Immunogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination in Laboratory Rhesus Monkeys (Macaca mulatta)

Here we report that we vaccinated rhesus monkeys with an adjusted dose of the BNT162b2 (BioNTech/Pfizer) vaccine recommended for children. This vaccine was developed based on the S protein sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 lineage that dominates the early stages of the pandemic.Like other vaccines approved for human use, it was tested in rhesus monkeys before being put into clinical trialstwenty threeAs of August 2022, the World Health Organization’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) considers the vaccine to be safe, effective, and safe for all people aged 6 months and older. recommends its use.

Interacting residues of the SARS-CoV-2 receptor ACE2 are identical in rhesus monkeys and humans, making them equally susceptible to virus infection8,9In recent surveillance40However, no infection was detected in a total of over 20,000 non-human primates. This number may give rise to the idea that natural infection in non-human primates is unlikely, despite similarities in receptor binding sites. However, for the purposes of this article, standard protocols for entering animal areas include fairly extensive protective equipment, including disposable gloves, disposable goggles, face shields, face masks, uniforms/overalls/gowns, special shoes/boots/shoe covers. Surveillance reports are therefore more likely to indicate the effectiveness of protective equipment than the low infection rates in non-human primates.

In fact, the list of animals susceptible to the virus is extensive and includes apes and monkeys, as well as pets, domestic animals and wild animals.41,42Because animals serve as natural reservoirs for viruses, and viruses can even spread across species, vaccination of susceptible species is considered important to prevent future re-emergence of the virus. I’m here.43,44,45Available veterinary vaccines (Carnivac-Cov, Zoetis, Ancovax) have been developed and tested primarily for dogs, cats and mink.46,47the Zoetis vaccine has also been administered to gorillas43.

Among susceptible animals, rhesus monkeys are highly susceptible14,41 Mild to moderate and sometimes severe respiratory illness can develop, lasting 8 to 16 days. Symptoms of infection include tachypnea, dyspnea, asthenia, hunched posture, piloerection, loss of appetite, and facial pallor.11,13,17,48,49,50,51Body temperature rises as early as 1 day after infection11,12,17,48,52 and rapid weight loss11,12,13,17,50,52 has been reported frequently. Viral load is higher in older (>15 years old) animals than in younger animals. Moreover, immune responses in aged monkeys are delayed, likely with severe cytokine storms, persistent infiltration into lung tissue, and proinflammatory responses.Severe interstitial pneumonia occurs more frequently13,52,53,54In particular, swabs from the nose and throat were found to have high viral load independent of disease severity.11This increases the risk of cross-infection, especially when animals are housed in social groups rather than in single housing.

The responsibility to maintain the health and well-being of animals kept for scientific purposes is to protect them from infection with SARS-CoV-2, especially when they are elderly and at high risk of developing severe symptoms of the disease. need to take measures to Key measures to ensure this are effective sanitary measures and strict access controls to animal husbandry. Nonetheless, SARS-CoV-2 variants with significantly increased transmissibility (such as Delta and Omicron)55,56), evidence of higher viral load in vaccinated humans in the absence of disease symptomsFive,57, and the high incidence suggests a high risk of the virus entering even safe livestock farming. Vaccination of rhesus monkeys against SARS-CoV-2 to prevent (severe) disease reduces risk of poor health20,twenty one,twenty two,twenty three,twenty four Prevent temporary or permanent exclusion of animals from experiments. Vaccination therefore promotes the welfare of animals and prevents the need to replace excluded animals. Existing vaccines have limited efficacy against the emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, but effectively prevent severe disease and hospitalization in humans, even over the long term.6,58.

Here, we show that all but two rhesus monkeys show significant neutralizing activity against the SARS-CoV-2 B.1 lineage after two injections of adjusted doses of BNT162b2 (BioNTech/Pfizer). is showing. developed. In addition, sera from six monkeys showed minimal neutralizing activity against the currently dominant SARS-CoV-2 BA.4/BA.5 lineage. This finding reflects the human situation where her third dose of vaccine is required to induce potent neutralizing activity against BA.4/BA.5.38However, despite the ability of BA.4/BA.5 to efficiently circumvent antibody-mediated neutralization, individuals receiving two doses of BNT162b2 were immunized against BA.4/BA.5. showed some neutralizing activity.59Vaccines are being developed against early mutants of the virus, and BA.4/BA.5 are likely immune escapers. His BA.4/BA.5 neutralizing activity in macaques was not statistically different from that in humans, but was significantly weaker in the B.1 strain. This is due, firstly, to the generally weak response of the rhesus monkey immune system to antigens of the S protein encoded by the mRNA of the SARS-CoV-2 virus or vaccine, and secondly, to the general weakness of the rhesus immune system. This may be due to weak stimuli. Third, the weakening of the immune response with low-dose vaccines tailored to those recommended for children.

The observations reported in this white paper have some limitations. Neutralization was first examined using a pseudovirus neutralization assay.However, this assay was shown to represent a suitable model for investigating SARS-CoV-2 cell entry and its neutralization34, the data await formal confirmation by clinical SARS-CoV-2 isolates. Second, we have not investigated changes in neutralizing activity over time. Therefore, at this time, nothing can be said about the longevity of neutralizing antibody responses in rhesus monkeys. Finally, we did not investigate T cell-mediated immune responses in rhesus monkeys.

There have been minor side effects to vaccination, but they are reported here to inform veterinarians and staff. Could not be detected. Although body temperature fluctuated to some degree, no consistent changes were observed in groups of monkeys, and no changes at the individual level were identified consistent with other signs of poor health or debilitation. We measured body weight loss in groups of animals after vaccination. Weight loss was statistically significant, but the effect size was negligible. At the individual level, we identified one animal that lost more weight and was more debilitated than the others. The weakness lasted only a few days, but the weight decreased over 3 months after vaccination and eventually stabilized. The monkeys were examined several times by a veterinarian, but their appearance, blood and fecal samples, and imaging data showed no physiological or other abnormalities, and the monkeys behaved normally, including feeding behavior. Therefore, it is not known whether the weight loss was caused by vaccination or by another factor.

Our general findings are consistent with reports of preclinical trials of five vaccines approved for human use in the US and/or EU, although information is very limited.5 Only 3 out of 3 studies mention meaningful scoring parameters and/or monitoring body temperature and body weight to check for adverse effects of vaccination.20,twenty two,twenty threeand only one study20 Provides weight and temperature data. From 1 week before the first vaccination (baseline) to 1 week after the second vaccination, mean body weight per week and monkeys were between -6 and +9% vs. baseline in the placebo group. changed in 5 years old. Body weight fluctuated between -4 and +3% over her 4 days during her final week after receiving a second sham injection. These numbers provide a baseline for normal short-term weight fluctuations. This is well within the range of variability we found in our cohort of aged monkeys.

We conclude that rhesus monkeys exhibit mild side effects as a response to vaccination with the adjusted dose BNT162b2 vaccine. Antibody responses are significantly weaker than in humans, probably due to lower vaccination doses.