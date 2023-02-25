



Healthcare workers should be aware of the increase in widespread drug resistance (XDR). Shigella CDC says you should report an infection (Shigellosis) and report the case to your local or state health department. health advisory friday. given that Shigella Because bacteria are easily transmitted (via only 10 to 100 organisms) and antibiotic treatment options are limited, FDA is urging health care providers to educate high-risk patients and communities about prevention and transmission. I asked you to Historically, the infection was most common in children ages 1 to 4 in the United States, but the CDC reports an increase in antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Shigella Transmission among men who have sex with men, people experiencing homelessness, international travelers, and people living with HIV. recent years. Agency has detected a recent rise in XDR Shigella From 2015 through January 22, 2023, the CDC has received 239 XDR reports. Shigella Separate. Among recent infections, the median age of patients was 42 years. Of her 232 patients for whom information was available, 82% were male, 13% were female, and 5% were children. Of her 41 patients who provided information on recent sexual activity, 88% reported male-to-male sexual contact. This acute intestinal infection can cause “inflammatory diarrhea that may be bloody and may lead to fever, abdominal cramps, and tenesmus.” XDR strains can also spread antimicrobial resistance genes to other gut bacteria, adding to “potentially serious public health concerns,” says the CDC. Health-care providers should consider shigellosis in the differential diagnosis of acute diarrhea, especially in high-risk patients, and should ask patients about relevant exposures and social history, including history of sexual activity and travel. Shigella Bacteria are transmitted through the fecal-oral route, person-to-person contact, including sex, and contaminated food and water. CDC said people with dysentery should stay home. abstain from sex. Wash your hands frequently, especially around sexual activity. Do not prepare meals for others. Stay away from recreational waters. “There are currently no data from clinical studies on the treatment of XDR Shigella to inform recommendations for optimal antimicrobial treatment of these infections,” the agency wrote. Shigella Infection. “ XDR Shigella Bacteria are resistant to azithromycin, ciprofloxacin, ceftriaxone, trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole, and ampicillin. According to the CDC National antimicrobial resistance monitoring systemindicates expected antimicrobial resistance based on preliminary data. Shigella The highest ciprofloxacin-resistant isolates tested in 2023 are concentrated in Washington state, and also in Utah and New Mexico. Although most patients recover from dysentery without antibiotic treatment, CDC recommends antibiotic susceptibility testing to guide the choice of antibiotic treatment when needed. There is a shortage of XDR dysentery options in the United States, British studies We proposed a potential strategy of oral pibmecillinum (not marketed in the US) plus fosfomycin or IV carbapenem plus colistin. Sophie Putka Enterprise and research writer for MedPage Today. Her work has been published in The Wall Her Street Journal, Discover, Business Her Insider, Inverse, Cannabis Her Wire and more. She joined her MedPage Today in August 2021. follow Please enable JavaScript to view Comments provided by Disqus.

