Kentucky measles case linked to spiritual revival event

Health officials have issued a warning to those who have attended weeks of spiritual revival events. Asbury University May have been exposed to measles on February 18 in Wilmore, Kentucky. On Friday, the Kentucky Department of Public Health announced a confirmed case of measles in an unvaccinated Jessamine County resident. The person attended last Saturday’s so-called “Asbury Revival” southwest of Lexington, according to a statement from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. No further information about the individual was released “due to privacy concerns,” but Dr. Stephen Stack of the Kentucky Department of Public Health said that those who have not been vaccinated should quarantine for 21 days before being vaccinated. recommended. The department said it is actively working with Asbury University, the Jessamine County Health Department, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on this issue. CNN reached out to Asbury University for comment. For more than three weeks, worshipers from all over the country flocked for the spontaneous event, lining up outside the university’s main chapel for the chance to participate in the song, prayer, and debate that unfolded inside. CNN previously reportedThe event started on February 8th and ended on February 23rd, according to a CNN affiliate. WTVQMorea CNN affiliate that accommodated 50,000 to 70,000 people WKYT report. Measles is caused by a highly contagious respiratory virus that spreads through the air. According to the Kentucky Department of Public Health, the early symptoms of measles are typical of many upper respiratory tract illnesses, and he develops a characteristic rash three to five days after onset.maybe dangerous, especially in babies and toddlers, according to the CDC.almost one-fifth People with unvaccinated measles are hospitalized in the United States, the CDC says. The MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella, can prevent this disease. CDCTwo doses of the vaccine provide approximately 97% protection against measles. “If you may have been exposed on the Asbury University campus and develop any symptoms, regardless of whether you have been previously vaccinated, isolate yourself from others and seek medical advice from your health care provider, emergency medical services, or emergency services.” Please call the department and get tested,” Dr. Stack said. This is the third confirmed case of measles in Kentucky in the last three months. The first case he reported in December 2022 was linked to an outbreak in Ohio, while the second case was reported in Powell County. The cases were investigated, but neither represented a public health threat, according to the Kentucky Department of Public Health.

