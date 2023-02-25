COVID-19 vaccination linked to fewer cardiac events

Editor’s Note: See Medscape’s latest COVID-19 news and guidance. coronavirus resource center.

Vaccination against COVID-19 is associated with a reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) among people previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, a new report suggests.

Fully vaccinated patients had a 41% lower risk of experiencing a cardiac event compared to unvaccinated patients. Those who were partially vaccinated had a 24% lower risk.





Dr. Joy Zhang

“Surprisingly, even partial vaccination was associated with a lower risk of adverse cardiovascular events,” said lead MD/PhD candidate at Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai, New York City. said author Joy Jiang.

“Given the scale of SARS-CoV-2 infections worldwide, we hope our findings will help improve vaccination coverage, especially among individuals with comorbidities.

research is publish online in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology Presented February 20, 2023 at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Scientific Sessions/World Congress of Cardiology (WCC) 2023.

Association analysis

SARS-CoV-2 infection increases the risk of MACE and long-term cardiovascular complications after recovery, write the study authors. However, questions remain about the association between COVID-19 vaccination and cardiovascular outcomes after previous infections.

Jiang et al. used data from the National COVID Cohort Collaborative (N3C), which included patients aged 18 to 90 who first became infected with SARS-CoV-2 between 1 March 2020 and 1 February 2022. Analyzed. Infection, follow-up period was 180 days.

The research team included vector vaccines from Johnson & Johnson, as well as mRNA vaccines from Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna. A patient was classified as fully vaccinated if he received 2 or more mRNA doses or 1 Johnson and Johnson dose ≥14 days before her infection. Partial vaccination was considered he 1 mRNA dose, 2 mRNA doses, or 1 Johnson and Johnson dose within 14 days after infection.

More than 1.9 million patients had a mean age of 45 years and 55.9% were female. Approximately 81.3% of patients were Caucasian, 15.5% Black, 2.4% Asian, 0.6% ‘Other’, and 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander.

Overall, 195,136 patients (10.1%) were fully vaccinated and 22,707 patients (1.2%) were partially vaccinated. The remaining 1.7 million (88.7%) of her were not vaccinated.

Serious adverse cardiovascular events were observed in 13,948 patients (0.7%). This included 12,733 (0.7%) unvaccinated patients, 160 (0.7%) partially vaccinated patients, and 1,055 (0.5%) fully vaccinated patients. %) It is included.

The median time to MACE after infection was 17 days, and the median time to MACE from the last vaccination was 212 days. In total, 3175 patients died after his MACE.

In general, patients with MACE had significantly different comorbidities from those who did not experience an event. For example, approximately 29.1% of patients with MACE had previously had her MACE compared with 0.9% of her who did not experience the event.

Additionally, among patients with and without MACE, 33.9% had type 2 diabetes (vs. 7.5%), 50.7% had hyperlipidemia (vs. 14.4%), and 40.6% had ischemic heart disease (vs. 3.9%). , 4% had liver disease. (vs. 0.8%) and 29.4% were obese (vs. 16.4%).

The risk of MACE increased significantly after infection among men, age 66 and older, and those with comorbidities, especially those with a history of MACE.

However, both full and partial vaccination were associated with reduced risk of MACE.Full vaccination was associated with a 41% lower risk of MACE 6 months after infection compared with no vaccination (adjusted hazard ratio [HR]0.59; 95% confidence interval [CI]0.55–0.63), partial vaccination was associated with a 24% lower risk of MACE compared with no vaccination (adjusted HR, 0.76; 95% CI, 0.65-0.89).





Dr. Girish Nadkarni

“We sought to clarify the impact of previous vaccination on cardiovascular events in people who developed COVID-19, particularly those with comorbidities such as previous MACE, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, liver disease and obesity. Among them, the risk of complications is low,” said senior author Girish Nadkarni, M.D., Ph.D., professor of medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai.

“Although causality cannot be determined, this provides supporting evidence that vaccination may have beneficial effects on a range of post-COVID-19 complications,” he said. rice field.

investigating next step

Additional research is needed to understand the mechanisms involved and how new variants and reinfections affect the risk of MACE.





Dr. Ziyad Al Ali

“There is mounting evidence that SARS-CoV-2 infection increases the risk of heart disease, and there is evidence that vaccination reduces that risk,” said Ziyad Al, director of research and development at Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health. – said Dr. Aly. Care system and clinical epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

Al-Aly, who was not involved in this study, is studying cardiovascular complications after infections, including Long COVID. He and his colleagues found that vaccination offered some protection.

“Vaccine hesitation and misinformation abound. This letter adds further to the evidence base providing data that vaccines do indeed reduce the risk of major heart diseases,” he said. It shows a tiered degree of protection: partial vaccination provides some protection, but full vaccination provides optimal protection.”

Jay Am Col Cardiol. Published online on February 20, 2023. full text

American College of Cardiology (ACC) Scientific Session/World Congress of Cardiology (WCC) 2023. Presentation #1458-185/185. Due March 5, 2023.

This research was supported by the National COVID Cohort Collaborative (N3C) and the IDeA CTR Collaboration. The authors disclosed research funding, consultancy agreements, and honoraria from various organizations and companies not involved in this paper. Al-Aly has declared that it has no related financial relationships.

Carolyn Crist is a health and medical journalist reporting on the latest research for Medscape, MDedge and WebMD.

