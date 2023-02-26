A New Way to Prevent AMD, a Common Cause of Vision Loss

summary: Research reveals a previously unknown cause of harmful vascular growth in the eye associated with AMD and other common vision-loss disorders. The discovery could lead to new treatments for people suffering from age-related macular degeneration and other vision-loss disorders.

UVA Health scientists have discovered an unknown cause of harmful blood vessel growth in the eye. This could lead to new treatments for blinding macular degeneration and other common causes of vision loss.

Jayakrishna Ambati, MD and Shao-bin Wang, Ph.D., of UVA and their colleagues, to prevent the formation of abnormal tangles of blood vessels associated with ocular conditions such as neovascular age-related macular degeneration and proliferative diabetes. identified a new target for Retinopathy and ischemic retinal vein occlusion.

“Our work opens up the possibility of reducing abnormal blood vessel growth in ocular disease by targeting epigenetic mechanisms,” said the founding director of the Center for Advanced Vision Science at UVA, Virginia. Ambati, a member of the university’s medical school, said. Ophthalmology.

“By locally targeting epigenetic regulators, we have gained a better understanding of how ocular immune cells lose control over subretinal vascular growth.

“This approach also provides new directions for developing more effective, cost-effective and accessible interventions, thereby raising concerns over conventional anti-VEGF therapies used in clinical practice.” It avoids problems such as drug resistance that

Understanding vision loss

Scientists know that abnormal vascular overgrowth in the eye is driven by excessive amounts of a substance called “vascular endothelial growth factor-A” or VEGF, which plays an important role in angiogenesis. , VEGF-targeted therapies are available to prevent vascular overgrowth, often with dramatic initial effects. Unfortunately, these benefits can be lost over time. Therefore, doctors need better treatments to preserve their patients’ vision.

A new study by Ambati and Wang identifies key proteins that determine VEGF levels. Blocking this protein in laboratory mice significantly lowered VEGF levels and lowered them in a targeted manner without unwanted side effects. We noted that no toxic effects on the retina were observed.

“This fat mass and obesity-related (FTO) protein was previously shown to correlate with obesity in humans. We have found it to play an important role,” said Ambati.

This discovery not only identifies a promising target for developing new treatments for vision loss, but also has implications for the underlying mechanisms responsible for the overgrowth of blood vessels that blind millions of people. illuminate.image is public domain

“This exciting discovery finally answers a long-standing question about how ocular immune cells such as macrophages contribute to the growth of abnormal blood vessels under the retina. This question was asked me 20 years ago. It was the first to be investigated by our team and we are thrilled to have found an answer.”

This discovery not only identifies a promising target for developing new treatments for vision loss, but also has implications for the underlying mechanisms responsible for the overgrowth of blood vessels that blind millions of people. illuminate.

Neurovascular age-related macular degeneration alone affects more than 200 million people worldwide. Much more research and testing is needed before any new discovery can be translated into a cure, but UVA scientists are excited about the potential of their discovery.

“Current strategies for treating ocular neovascular disorders, which focus primarily on modulating protein levels of VEGF, are not perfect. Therefore, more targeted candidates are needed to develop alternative therapies. It’s essential to be specific,” Wang said. “We hope that our research will pave the way for the development of new therapeutics, ultimately reducing the burden of angiogenesis-related diseases.”

Vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGFA, also known as VEGF) is an important angiogenic factor that regulates physiological and pathological blood vessel growth.

Increased VEGF levels in the eye are associated with many forms, including neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nvAMD), proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR), ischemic retinal vein occlusion, and retinopathy of prematurity (ROP). underlies the abnormal ocular neovascularization and consequent vision loss in . Multiple her VEGF inhibitors have been approved for such ocular neovascular diseases. Despite the early and often dramatic efficacy of anti-VEGF therapy, real-world and long-term studies are more sobering.

A better understanding of the regulation of VEGF in the eye can therefore help to further elucidate the underlying pathological mechanisms and help develop new therapeutic strategies.