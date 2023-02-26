Protection Against Allergic Asthma: For Inna





A study conducted by researchers at the University of Liège on group 2 innate lymphocytes (or ILC2) showed that the functional reprogramming of these cells after exposure to viruses could influence the body’s response to exposure to specific respiratory allergens. are shown to be different. This research scientific immunology. The hygiene hypothesis states that childhood exposure to certain microbes can prevent the development of allergic diseases such as asthma. In this context, researchers from the ULiège Institute of Immunology and Vaccineology (FARAH Research Unit/Faculty of Veterinary Medicine) demonstrated in 2017 that infection of laboratory mice with gamma herpesvirus prevented the development of asthmaTo further our functional understanding of this mechanism, ULiège researchers conducted a study published in the journal Science Immunology, in which virus-induced functional reprogramming of lymphoid cells is one of the key mechanisms. is shown. “Group 2 innate lymphocytes (ILC2) were first reported in 2010.” I will explain Laurent Gilet, professor of veterinary medicine. “ILC2 is involved in responses to allergens and certain viruses, including influenza viruses. The fact that this population is a lung minority does not diminish its importance, and this new study highlights its central role in shaping the alveolar niche. “The concept of a niche can be compared to a house that gives structure, support, and identity to its owner. The concept is that immune cells need structure and other cells to function properly.” In the case of alveoli, ‘resident’ and ‘corresponding to alveolar macrophages’ To tell Pauline RuthFund for Scientific Research – FNRS researchers who conducted this research in the laboratory. In life, these niches are rebuilt by environmental factors‘ continues. Benedict MachelsScientific Research Foundation – FNRS Research Associate and Co-Director of Research. Macrophages disappear and are replaced by recruited cells, monocytes. The functional profile of monocytes depends on the repairs made to this house over time, especially her ILC2, which is part of its structure..” This study allows us to describe for the first time the regulatory effects of ILC2 on monocyte-derived macrophages in adulthood in the context of viral infections that warrant protection against the development of allergic asthma. This finding is of great importance given that the alveolar niche is remodeled over time in response to a variety of events encountered during life, such as respiratory infections, but also to cigarette smoke and pollutants. including exposure to These different exposures are responsible for the different educational programs of macrophages by ILC2 and may partially explain the variation in susceptibility to respiratory disease observed between individuals. journal scientific immunology article title Attenuation of type 2 characteristics of group 2 innate lymphocytes by gammaherpesvirus infection reprograms alveolar macrophages Article publication date February 24, 2023

