Fitness: When life is knee pain, keep moving





Stopping exercise does not improve joint pain in the long term. Photo by Pierre above / Montreal Gazette File Postmedia may earn affiliate commissions from purchases made through links on this page. Article content If knee pain seems pervasive, you’re right. Osteoarthritis affects more than 4 million of her Canadians, which means 1 in 7 of her adults is living with joint pain. By 2040, that number is expected to rise to her 12 million. advertising 2 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Register to unlock more articles Create an account or sign in to continue your reading experience. Access articles across Canada with one account

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments

Enjoy additional articles every month

Get email updates from your favorite authors Article content Admittedly, not everyone has knee pain. Hands, big toes, and hips are also common sites of osteoarthritis, but knees account for nearly 80% of all cases, and this number has increased in recent years. Sign up to receive daily headline news from Montreal Gazette, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking the subscribe button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any of our emails or newsletters. Post Media Networks Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thank you for your registration. A welcome email has been sent. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder. The next issue of The Montreal Gazette Headline News will arrive in your inbox shortly. A problem occurred while signing up.please try again Article content The exact cause of osteoarthritis is still a mystery, but previous knee injuries, family history of osteoarthritis, abnormally shaped joints, excess weight, occupations that require a lot of kneeling and squatting, and being female may increase the risk of inclusion in a large cohort of Canadians with knee pain. Most often, osteoarthritis develops in middle age when the cartilage in the knee begins to break down. As you may have heard, high-impact activities like running don’t hasten the onset. So when your knees start to hurt, don’t stop exercising thinking it will make your joints less painful. advertising 3 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content With that said, there is no doubt that the symptoms of osteoarthritis can make activities of daily living less enjoyable. Standing and walking becomes difficult. The same goes for playing tennis, sitting cross-legged in yoga class, or squatting and lunging at the gym. So if staying active is part of the solution, what type of exercise is best for knee pain? A combination of strength training and cardio is ideal, says Linda Lee, professor of physical therapy at the University of British Columbia and senior scientist at the Canadian Center for Arthritis Research. Advertising 4 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content “You need the strongest muscles possible to support joints that aren’t healthy,” she said. In fact, most studies report reduced joint pain and sensitivity and improved functional movement within weeks of starting an exercise program. In addition, many study participants reported that one exercise immediately relieved their pain and made their daily tasks easier. That doesn’t mean all exercises are knee-friendly. Cycling, Pilates, yoga, and Tai Chi have been shown to be particularly effective in reducing discomfort and improving joint range of motion. Well, swimming, aqua fitness, and water running are also options. Advertising 5 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content And don’t underestimate running on land, even if hitting the pavement seems counterintuitive. The right type of program allows most runners to continue doing what they love if they are willing to modify their training plans based on symptom management. We talk about pain, but how do you know if exercise is helping your knee or hurting it? Pain is usually seen as a red flag, and most exercise professionals believe that if you have pain, We recommend stopping your workouts, or at least changing them. Finding the sweet spot between enough and too much exercise can be tricky, says Li. That’s why it’s a good idea to keep track of your symptoms by noting when your pain is at its worst and how long it takes after exercise. . Advertising 6 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content “For best results, you have to challenge yourself to exercise. Most of the time, the joints settle in after a few hours,” she said. It’s a sign that you’ve tried too hard.” A recent article published in the Annals of Internal Medicine compared the effects of a ‘high-dose’ exercise intervention (70–90 minutes of exercise containing 11 exercises) with 5 times of 20 minutes of exercise 3 times a week and 12 weeks of exercise, respectively. Both protocols produced similar improvements in knee function and quality of life, except for sports and recreational activities where high-dose workouts proved more effective. Exercise goals and pain tolerance vary greatly from person to person, so find an exercise therapist, physical therapist, or strength and conditioning specialist to help you find the right balance of exercises to nourish and strengthen your joints. You don’t need intense training to strengthen your knees. Regularity is more important than intensity. That said, when it comes to strength training, your muscles need to be challenged effectively, so be sure to progress your training as you get stronger. advertising 7 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content Also keep in mind that everyone has a different pain threshold. What works for some people is too uncomfortable for others. Exercise is even more important for those who are just beginning to experience dull pain in their knees. Regular physical activity has been shown to slow or prevent further functional decline. Stronger joints protect against injury and It can better support the activities of daily life. Maintain or improve aerobic fitness by walking, swimming, running, or cycling; Improve range of motion and joint stability with yoga, Pilates, or Tai Chi. Strengthen the muscles around your joints with resistance training using machines, light weights, or elastic bands. And most of all, keep moving. Fitness: Your Super Bowl hero will age faster than you Fitness: METs, Watts, or Heart Rate — What’s the Best Way to Measure Your Workout? Fitness: Does your neighborhood playground encourage active play for the whole family? Share this article on social networks advertising 1 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://montrealgazette.com/health/diet-fitness/fitness-when-life-is-a-pain-in-the-knees-keep-moving The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos