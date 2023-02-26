Could an epilepsy drug “cure” autism?

Share on Pinterest Some experts say there is no need to “cure” autism.Cavan Images/Getty Images Researchers report that a drug used to treat epileptic seizures shows promise as a potential “cure” for autism.

They report that the drug lamotrigine reduced autism-like behavior in mice genetically engineered with human neurons.

But other experts say the search for a “cure” for autism is misplaced and that a better approach is behavioral and social modification. new study researchers say they have identified a gene that may be key to a neurodevelopmental disorder. autism As well as potential treatments for such conditions. “Human brain development is a very complex process. Bettina Weigelco-author and PhD student at the German Cancer Research Center, Heidelberg article Accompany research. “This complexity makes us more sensitive to disruptions that can lead to neurodevelopmental disorders.” In this study, researchers used mice genetically engineered with human neurons to better understand the interplay between these genes and neurodevelopmental disorders in humans. Scientists believe that certain “transcription factors,This is the protein that determines which genes are active or inactive within a particular cell. They found that certain transcription factors, in particular, MYT1L which appears to help protect the development of neurons in the human brain. When this factor was inhibited, the mice studied exhibited several functional changes and behaviors typical of autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders, including hyperactivity and anxiety-like behavior. “Loss of this protective function … seemed to give rise to neurons with ‘confused’ transcriptional identities … Similar observations have been previously reported in other MYT1L mouse models, but in human neurons Our study is the first to confirm these findings,” said Weigel. he wrote

Some mice were then treated with drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat epileptic seizures and bipolar disorder. Lamotriginewhich seemed to calm some of these behaviors. The researchers say that the use of such drugs as treatments for autism and other neurological conditions is a long way off, but the findings could point the way to future treatments in humans. said. Overall, this finding represents a step forward in understanding the human brain and how specific gene functions affect neurodevelopment. “The discovery of MYT1L as a lifelong protector of neuronal identity and its critical role in normal brain function raises exciting new questions,” Weigel wrote. We lose MYT1L as we age, and the loss of this genetic component has also been implicated in Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

The science of this research is important for developing a deeper understanding of neurodevelopment, but it does not promise a “cure” for autism. “Autism spectrum disorders are classified as a disorder because many, but not all, autistic individuals experience difficulties with communication, interpersonal relationships, and learning. Horse KlepingerCommunications Director IRL social skillsis a social skills coaching and curriculum service for neurodiverse teens. “Much medical resources are directed towards finding a ‘cure’ for these differences. But the model of ‘disease, not difference’ is the worldview and practice of disabled people,” she told Healthline. Daniel MarstonPhD, ABPP, psychologist and cognitive-behavioral therapy expert agreed. “This study is limited in that it is just one step in a very long process of trying to understand the neurology of autism, as well as actually making use of what the research shows.” Autism describes a complex and multifaceted neurological condition in which the person deals with the social world differently than other people. There are different ways in which differences can manifest themselves, and sometimes these differences need to be managed. You are wrong to judge.” “Researchers are trying to understand the causes and origins of many forms of autism,” he explained. Genevieve KonopkaI am a neuroscientist researching autism at the Peter O’Donnell Jr. Brain Institute at UT Southwestern in Dallas, Texas. “Certainly there are people with diagnosed autism who would benefit from treatment to improve activities of daily living such as sleep and communication,” she told Healthline. Some people with autism do not want any form of treatment.”