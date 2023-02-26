Health
CDC is on the rise in stomach bugs becoming ‘highly drug-resistant’
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health warning advisory on Friday Monitoring the rise of certain stomach bugs that are becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotic intervention.
A Shigella infection, called shigella, causes diarrhea that lasts for several days, usually up to a week, and may also cause fever and stomach cramps. It is caused by easily spread bacteria, typically spread indirectly through person-to-person contact, including sexual contact, and contaminated food and water.
The CDC estimates that Shigella causes approximately 450,000 diarrheal illnesses, 5,400 hospitalizations, and 40 deaths in the United States each year. And now, strains that have become “extremely drug-resistant” As announced by the CDC,Increased has.
Figure: Percentage of Shigella isolates with widespread drug resistance (XDR) phenotype or genotype in the United States from 2015 to 2022. (CDC)
About 5% of Shigella by 2022 Infections reported to CDC were due to extensively drug-resistant (XDR) strains, compared to none in 2015. The XDR strain is resistant to all antibiotics commonly recommended in the United States, the CDC said.
According to the CDC, the group most likely to get dysentery is children under the age of five.
However, on February 24, the CDC announced that it has observed an increase in antibiotic-resistant infections, specifically in the following adult populations:
- Gays, bisexuals, and other men who have sex with men (MSM)
- people experiencing homelessness
- overseas traveler
- people living with HIV
In some cases, symptoms may persist for more than a month. Additionally, it may take several months for bowel habits to return to normal. Rarelyshigellosis can lead to complications such as reactive arthritis, bloodstream infections, seizures, and hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is the most common renal complication in pediatric patients.
CDC offers a call next week Provide health care providers with detailed information on diagnosis and management, as XDR strain infections are difficult to treat.
Related: Marburg virus: first confirmed outbreak in Equatorial Guinea
Currently, CDC has no recommendations for antimicrobial treatment of XDR strains.
In early 2022, new research suggests that antibiotic-resistant bacteria, or “superbugs,” Over 1.2 million dead worldwidejoins the ranks of the world’s leading infectious disease killers.
In a special report from the CDC later that year, agency details Impact of COVID-19 In the United States, 18 antibiotic-resistant bacteria and fungi list drug-resistant Shigella as one of the most serious threats.
Antibiotics were often the first option given. COVID-19 Patients by medical professionals who at the time did not know that antibiotics do not effectively treat viral infections. If patients are given antibiotics they don’t need, not only will there be no benefit, but they will be at risk of side effects, contributing to the greater development of antibiotic resistance.
CDC added The fact that health care facilities were “brought to the breaking point” during the pandemic may also have contributed to the decline in comprehensive prevention practices, which are key to stopping antibiotic-resistant infections and their spread.
This story was reported from Detroit.
