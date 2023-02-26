5 important signs that you’re in menopause





Perimenopause Menopause is the period leading up to menopause, defined as just one day 12 months after the last menstrual period, and typically lasts 4 to 8 years. It’s a period of low estrogen levels that causes a variety of symptoms that vary (in severity and type) from person to person. “For women over the age of 45, blood tests aren’t always necessary, but you can focus on symptoms instead,” she explains. Dr. Paula Briggs, President of the British Menopause Society, Consultant in Reproductive Health at Liverpool Women’s Hospital. “When symptoms begin to affect quality of life, it’s a good idea to talk to someone, such as a pharmacist, general practitioner, or nurse. Regarding treatment, Dr. Briggs says it is important that care is individualized. For some, it might mean making overall daily lifestyle changes such as exercise or cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), or eating a more balanced diet, but for others, Hormone replacement therapy may be more effective. “The biggest message right now is that all women should be on HRT, but that’s not true,” says Dr. Briggs. “Not every woman wants her HRT, and not everyone is eligible for her HRT.” Knowledge is power, so understanding the symptoms that come with menopause will not only help you find the right treatment, but it can also seem like peace if you encounter them. 5 main signs and symptoms of menopause 1. Changes in the menstrual cycle One of the earliest signs that you may be experiencing perimenopause? increase. This is because the gradual decline in estrogen affects ovulation. According to the Mayo Clinic, if his periods are more than 60 days apart, he’s likely in late menopause. 2. Hot flashes A common symptom of menopause, hot flashes (and their after-dark counterpart, night sweats) can be quite uncomfortable. Hot flashes, which usually produce a sudden feeling of heat in the face, neck, and chest, can cause flushing and sweating of the skin, making for a physically and often emotionally affecting experience. 3. Difficulty falling asleep Another important symptom is trouble sleeping, whether it’s waking up repeatedly during the night or having trouble falling asleep in the first place. “When sleep is disrupted, your mind becomes blurry, because without sleep you tend to have trouble thinking clearly,” says Dr. Briggs. You may also notice tiredness, low mood, and low mood during the day. 4. Mood swings From anxiety to depression, many women talk about the mental health issues that come with menopause.As Kathleen Baird-Murray previously wrote trend story above The relationship between menopause and mental health“Doctors agree suicidal rates in women aged 45 to 54 are alarmingly high and may be linked to biological changes that accompany menopause”.But research in this area is lacking. It may be difficult to know whether the mood changes are related to other factors or to menopause itself, given that menopause is a common condition, Dr. Briggs says. 5. Vaginal dryness “One of the virtually universal symptoms is vaginal dryness and vulvar itching, but no one really talks about it. 80% of women have elements of these symptoms.” says Dr Briggs. You may also suffer from urinary tract infections and incontinence during this time. This is due to organizational changes in this area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/5-key-signs-that-indicate-youre-going-through-menopause The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos