Viruses in Cambodian avian influenza cases identified as unique clade





FEBRUARY 26 (Reuters) – The virus that infected two people in Cambodia with H5N1 bird flu has been identified as a unique clade of bird flu circulating in the country, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. rice field. A case reported last week raised concerns that it was caused by a new strain of H5N1, clade 2.3.4.4b. The clade he emerged in 2020 has caused a record number of deaths among wild and domestic birds in recent months. But previous research suggests otherwise. Preliminary genetic sequencing performed in Cambodia has led the Ministry of Health to identify the virus as H5 clade 2.3.2.1c. The virus has circulated in birds and poultry in Cambodia for many years and has sporadically caused human infections, he said in a CDC statement. Saturday. “Yes, this is an old clade of bird flu that has been circulating in the region for many years and has caused human infections in the past, but no human-to-human transmission has been confirmed. But that doesn’t mean it’s less of a threat,” said director of the Cambodian National Influenza Center and head of virology at the Pasteur du Cambozi Institute, which sequenced the virus. Eric Carlson said. He added that the response needs to be coordinated and expedited to prevent further spread and limit exposure to common sources. The CDC said investigations into the source of the outbreak and investigations to detect additional cases are ongoing, adding that there is no indication of human-to-human transmission so far. Cambodia tested at least 12 people for the H5N1 strain after contracting an 11-year-old girl last week died This virus is the first confirmed human infection in Japan for the first time in almost 10 years. The victim’s father, who was part of a group the girl had been in contact with in a province east of the capital Phnom Penh, tested positive for the virus but did not show symptoms, said Cambodian Health Minister Mam Bunheng. said in a statement. Friday. Only the girl’s case has been sequenced, and the father’s case is still being worked on. The World Health Organization said it was cooperating with Cambodian authorities following the incident, describing the situation as follows: anxiety This is due to the recent increase in cases in birds and mammals. Reported by Juby Babu of Bangalore. Additional reporting by Jennifer Rigby, London.Edited by Barbara Lewis Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

