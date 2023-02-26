Limiting Social Media Improves Body Image in Teens and Young People: A Shot





US teens spend 8 hours a day is on the screen, growing concern about how social media affects their mental health.

now, New study published Thursday A study by the American Psychological Association examines what some parents experience when their teens save money. I’ve seen this in my own kids when they come back from summer camps where cell phones are not allowed.

Social media can feel like a comparison trap, say study authors Helen Tai, a doctoral student in psychology at McGill University. Her research found that limiting her screen time to about one hour a day helped her anxious teens and young adults feel better about their body image and appearance. got it.

Her research was born out of her own personal experience.

“What I realized when I was working on social media was that I couldn’t help but compare myself,” Tai says. Scrolling through posts from celebrities and influencers, peers and people within her social network made her feel inferior.

“They looked prettier, healthier, and fitter,” Tai says. I was fully aware that it often contained processed images that could alter her appearance in unrealistic ways, but it still had a detrimental effect on her.

So Thai and a team of researchers decided to test whether spending less time on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat would improve body image. They recruited hundreds of volunteers between the ages of 17 and 25, but all experienced symptoms of anxiety and depression, making them more susceptible to the influence of social media.

Ty says half of the participants were asked to spend three weeks reducing social media to 60 minutes a day. The other half continued to use social media for an average of about 3 hours per day without restrictions.

Researchers gave participants questionnaires at the beginning and end of the study, which included opinions such as ‘I am very satisfied with the way I look’ and ‘I am satisfied with my weight’. In the group that reduced social media use, his overall score on appearance improved from 2.95 to 3.15 on his 5-point scale. This may seem like a small change, but the changes in such a short period of time are amazing, the authors say.

“This randomized controlled trial showed encouraging results that ratings of weight and appearance improved when people used less social media,” the psychologist wrote. Andrea Grahamco-director Northwestern University Behavioral Intervention Centerreviewed the NPR results.

Graham says it’s encouraging that college students are willing to cut screen time by even three weeks. “This provides some evidence that it may be feasible to involve this age group to reduce social media use,” she says. , but Graham says the approach may be worth evaluating in other groups, such as those with eating disorders and those at risk of eating disorders. It can also spread to anyone in this age group.

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and Acquisition of young users“The digital world is here to stay,” says Thai. So the question is, “How do we adapt so that this new world doesn’t affect us or dominate us?” she says.

Here are some ideas to try.

1. Clean up your social media feeds and limit offensive content

Instagram and TikTok are flooded with images of idealized bodies. Filters help people look slimmer, more tanned and wrinkle-free. More than a body: Your body is an instrument, not an ornamentShe said social media platforms can amplify harmful cultural messages, especially for girls and women, that beauty and sexuality are valued the most.

So it’s up to you to push back. “As you scroll, be very aware of how each creator, each image, and each account makes you feel,” says Kaito. less than, to mute or unfollow. “That’s what I do,” says Kite. “Only you can curate your feed.”

2. Schedule a non-device day break each week.

Artist and filmmaker Tiffany Schrein says she has the power to unplug one day a week. We call this “Tech Shabbat”. She and her family started this tradition 13 years ago when her children were young.

“There’s something about a full day off every week that deeply resets me and my whole family,” she says. It’s the day I feel most connected.”

she is the author of 24/6: Give up your screen one day a week for more time, creativity, and connection, currently working on a film about the adolescent brain. For a teen, weekends can be a fear of missing out, or her FOMO. On social media, everyone seems happy and popular, so you can’t compare. “Comparison is the thief of pleasure,” she says Shlain. She recently saw the words displayed by an artist friend. So Friday night can be a good time to turn off.

3. Turn off notifications and set social media app usage limits

If you want to limit your social media to one hour a day, start by tracking your time in each app. on the iPhone screen time tracker It lets you know how much time you spend on apps and websites and how often you pick up your device.

“With smartphones, you can set limits on individual apps to manage usage,” says Thai.

You can also turn off social media notifications so they don’t appear on your home screen. Also, set a daily downtime in your device settings. Ty says it’s all about setting goals, tracking your actions and being accountable.

4. Invest time spent on social media in action instead

It may sound obvious, but meeting friends on social media is not the same as spending time together. So make a plan for connecting with your friends in real life. So is self-care. Ty says he’s staying away from social media, which started as a New Year’s resolution. [and] I listen to podcasts,” Tai says.

Graham of Northwestern University gives the same advice.Use less social media because doing fun things can help improve your mental health and If you do something fun, you might get a bonus,” says Graham.

5. Connect with people who share your interests and values

The world is full of interesting people doing great things. Social media can be a more positive place for teens and adults to connect with people who share their interests and post inspiring ideas and stories. Kaito stops following people who make her uncomfortable and says, “I will replace them with activists.”

She has curated her feed to be a blend of humor and advocacy. “Making fun of the sexist and objective media environment we all live in.” Connect with like-minded people. “It makes using social media fun.”

Kite likes content creators willing to appear on screen without filters.