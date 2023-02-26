Researchers identify biomarkers for severe COVID-19







Shinichi Fukahori and other abstracts 587. Presented at the AAAAI annual meeting. February 24-27, 2023. San Antonio.

Fukahori does not report related financial disclosures.



SAN ANTONIO — Data presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology show that plasminogen activator inhibitor-1, or PAI-1, is a potential biological marker for severe COVID-19. Susumu Fukahori, MD, PhD, A professor at the University of South Florida told Healio that there are several possible mechanisms behind the increased risk of thrombotic arterial and venous occlusion in COVID-19 patients.

Higher levels of plasminogen activator inhibitor-1 are associated in ventilated COVID-19 patients who die, and PAI-1 may be an indicator of severe COVID-19 It shows that there is a Image: Adobe Stock.

“Among these mechanisms, we were interested in endothelial cell damage in COVID-19. PAI-1 is one of the major mediators produced when endothelial cells are activated by viral infection.” He said. “It is well known that the interaction of plasminogen activator and its major inhibitor, his PAI-1, plays an important role in regulating fibrinolytic activity.” In addition to previous findings on the role of PAI-1 in asthma, Dr. Fukahori said, “PAI-1 also plays an important role, as previous clinical data suggested impaired fibrinolysis in COVID-19 patients. “I hypothesized that it was possible,” he said. In fibrinolytic disorders of COVID-19. ” The single-center study cohort consisted of 115 adults (mean age 60.78 years, range 22-103 years, n = 63 men) hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 between April and July 2020. I was. Researchers measured plasma PA-1 levels through an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay and defined severe COVID-19 as requiring mechanical ventilation or death. In addition to a significant correlation between age and PA-1 levels, the researchers found (r = 0.271; P. = .03), and PA-1 levels were higher in patients with COPD and obesity (P. < .01 both). After adjusting for age, PA-1 levels were also higher in ventilator versus nonventilator patients (P. = .01) and deceased vs. surviving patients (P. = .02). Based on the findings, Fukahori concluded, “We believe that high PAI-1 levels are not only a consequence of the severity of COVID-19, but also a factor leading to severe illness.” rice field. Information about the association between PA-1 and COVID-19 severity was only available after a patient was infected, but “because genotypic information can be obtained before the person has COVID-19, , it would be very useful to have genotype information to predict the severity of COVID-19.” For more information: Susumu Fukahori, MD, PhD, can be reached by [email protected].

