The Recorder – COVID infection risk ‘moderate’ in week 2

Editor’s Note: The Greenfield Recorder provides regular updates on the level of risk of COVID-19 infection following the results of wastewater testing. The risk of COVID-19 transmission remains ‘intermediate’ for two consecutive weeks in four communities involved in transmission. Collaborate on contact tracingGreenfield, Deerfield, Montague and Sunderland. As of Friday, there were 1.15 million copies of the virus per liter of sewage, compared with 2.5 million copies the previous week. Greenfield Health Director Jennifer Hoffman said the average number of hospitalizations per day was low, cluster infections (three or more patients at one site) increased from one to two, and the positive rate increased from 3.15% to 3.14. % dropped 0.1%. As a result, the municipality has been in the yellow zone for two weeks and is at “moderate” risk of COVID-19 infection. Masking is recommended. Hoffman advised students to take the test before returning to school after the February holidays. Her testing “will help limit the spread of COVID as schools reopen,” she said. Combined with sewage testing — people with active COVID-19 infection excrete the virus in their stools and samples from sewage treatment plants can be analyzed to estimate community virus levels — four municipalities were hospitalized. We will consider the number, positivity rate and number of cases to determine the risk level. Meanwhile, health officials continue to hold talks with nursing homes, businesses and schools to track cluster infections. Collaborative members added school absences as an additional measure to compensate for the loss of local PCR testing. The following three zones, defined by the Contact Tracing Collaborative, will be used to measure the level of risk of COVID-19 infection in four communities. At least two countermeasures must be applied to change the risk level of a region. Red Zone: High risk of COVID-19 Masking recommended. ■Cluster infection (3 or more people in one place): 5 or more people. ■ Percentage of positive tests for all tests performed: ≥ 10%. ■Hospitalization: 5 times or more. ■ Increase in case trends. ■ Increasing trend of wastewater volume. Yellow Zone: Moderate COVID-19 Risk Masking recommended. ■ 1 to 4 cluster infections. ■ Stable positive. ■ Less than 5 hospitalizations. ■ Stable case rate. ■Stable drainage. Green zone: Low or minimal risk of COVID-19 Optional masking. ■No cluster infections. ■Decrease in positive people. ■ Decrease in hospitalization. ■ Lower incidence rate. ■Virus copies in wastewater have decreased. Bella Levavi’s phone number is 413-930-4579.

