Health
Adding 20 minutes of daily physical activity can prevent hospitalization
- A new study shows that just 20 minutes of exercise a day may lower your risk of future hospitalization.
- Researchers found this association to be associated with nine health conditions.
- Experts give tips on how to be more active.
We all know that exercise is important for overall health. for your mental healthNow, new research shows that adding 20 minutes of exercise to your day may reduce your chances of future hospitalization for a serious medical condition.
Research published in JAMA network open, used data from 81,717 UK Biobank participants aged 42–78 years. Participants wore accelerometers, a type of accelerometer. fitness tracker, 1 week (June 1, 2013 to December 23, 2015), and the researchers followed for 7 years. Participants with a history of a condition were excluded from analysis specific to that condition. Therefore, those who already had gallbladder disease were excluded from the analysis for that particular condition.
Time spent in sedentary activities (such as driving or watching TV), light physical activity (such as cooking or self-care), moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (such as walking the dog or jogging), and sleeping can be measured using the wearable camera. Time-use diaries of 152 individuals with estimated use and normal living conditions.
After assessing participants’ activity levels, researchers used modeling techniques to replace sedentary behavior with 20 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity. They found that just 20 minutes of additional physical activity could significantly reduce the likelihood of future hospitalizations.
Furthering the researchers’ findings, higher levels of physical activity were associated with lower hospitalization risks for nine conditions: Urinary-tract infection, Diabetes (both type 1 and type 2), venous thromboembolism, pneumoniaischemic stroke, iron deficiency anemia, diverticular disease, and colonic polyps. Increasing his physical activity by just 20 minutes a day led to a reduction in hospitalization, from his 3.8% for colonic polyps to 23% for diabetes.
Overall, these findings suggest that as little as 20 minutes of increased physical activity per day can effectively reduce the risk of hospitalization for a wide range of medical conditions.
Why does exercise help reduce the risk of hospitalization?
Increased exercise and physical activity can improve your overall ability to adapt to stressors and reduce frailty, says Dr. Johannes. It may reduce the risk of comorbidities that can complicate the disease, such as.” Reducing the risk of comorbidities is associated with less severe medical concerns such as urinary tract infections and pneumonia. hospitalization can be prevented as a result of this could mean that it is likely to be more treatable outside the hospital.
Exercise is associated with a lower risk of ischemic heart disease, so it is not surprising that exercise and physical activity are associated with a lower risk of hospitalization for stroke. Exercise also often improves diabetes management by making muscles more sensitive to insulin, so it’s not surprising that it’s associated with a lower risk of hospitalization for diabetes complications, he added.
However, Dr. Johannes remembers that some people who are more likely to be hospitalized with these particular conditions may have an underlying problem that could be attributed to a lack of physical activity. They explain that it is important to keep their medical condition, not the other way around.
How can I increase my physical activity?
This study includes walking From moderate to vigorous exercise, I think this is a great starting point. Jimmy Johannes, M.D., a pulmonologist and critical care specialist at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center. “In general, we recommend starting with 10 to 15 minutes of walking per day and gradually increasing the duration, intensity and number of days per week, two to three days per week.” For hard-to-integrate people, tracking steps with an activity tracker (such as a smartphone or watch) motivates people to stay active, for example by taking the stairs instead of the elevator. can do. add.
“We recommend walking at least 5,000 steps a day, and ideally 7,500 or more. But in general, something is better than nothing,” says Dr. Johannes. says.
Conclusion
Exercise can improve strength, balance, energy, mood, cognition and self-image, says Dr. Johannes. Regarding the findings of this new study, “I think this is more supporting evidence that increased physical activity is associated with improved health outcomes. It provides additional insight into associations with reduced hospitalization risk for a variety of conditions not typically associated with physical health, such as gallbladder disease, pneumonia,” he explains.
At least 150-300 minutes per week is known to reduce mortality by 30-40%. Megan Wasfi, MD, MPH, a sports cardiologist at Mass General Brigham. “Exercise helps improve blood pressure, blood cholesterol levels, weight control, type 2 diabetes dangerous. ”
Ultimately, higher levels of physical activity lead to better long-term health, lower hospitalization risks, and a higher likelihood of contracting a range of illnesses, Dr. Wasfy said.
Madeleine, preventionShe has a history of writing on health, coming from her experience as an editorial assistant at WebMD and her personal research at university. She graduated from the University of Michigan with degrees in biopsychology, cognition, and neuroscience. preventionsocial media platform.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.prevention.com/fitness/a43044916/extra-20-minutes-daily-physical-activity-prevent-hospitalizations-study/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 4 injured, 2 seriously, in horrific 2-car crash in North Hollywood
- China speeds up coal plant approvals despite emissions pledge: report
- Zendaya Pretty In Pink Valentino Dress at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet – WWD
- World Games Expo Highlights Cultural Games | Lifestyle
- Google’s layoffs weren’t based on performance, the highest rated high performers were fired
- Ke Huy Quan Becomes First Asian Man To Win SAG Award For Supporting Actor
- Trump: GOP wonders how to control former president – again
- Star-studded bollywood night out with Akshay Kumar in Orlando will be a night to remember for: Meit Shah
- Rapid AAV titration for bioprocessing in gene therapy
- Constipation all the time? These 8 could be signs of serious illness.health
- Imran’s plea for exemption accepted in Toshakhana-related case
- Inauguration of Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka