Genome study reveals new Strep A variant in Australia – Institute for Molecular Biology





IMB researchers discovered a new variant of the Strep A bacterium in Australia by conducting genome surveillance to track its spread. of the IMB Professor Mark Walkerin collaboration with Dr. Mark Davis of the Peter Doherty Institute for Immunology and Infections, have detected a strain of Strep A called M1uk in Australia and determined the mutation that produces more toxin compared to the original bacterium. . Streptococcus A can cause fatal infections Group A Streptococcus (Strep A) is a common throat and skin pathogen that causes common infections such as sore throat, scarlet fever, and impetigo, but in rare cases the bacteria can cause serious illness. It can even lead to life. Threatening infections known as invasive group A streptococcal diseases (iGAS), such as sepsis and toxic shock syndrome. This new variant is associated with a surge in scarlet fever and invasive Strep A infection cases worldwide, with similar trends observed in Australia. Recent spike in Strep A cases “The spike in cases in the UK is linked to the new variant M1uk. We now need to monitor its spread across Australia to see if it is directly linked to the clinical increase in cases. This is enhanced genome surveillance,” said Dr. Mark Davies. “This study is the result of extensive collaboration across Victoria and Queensland involving laboratories and clinical public health laboratories.” The mechanism of how new subspecies change was also characterized by collaboration. New variants produce more toxic toxins Professor Mark Walker “In the UK, new mutant strains have rapidly taken over from the original strain, producing more and more virulent toxins that weaken the immune system, caused by a single mutation in a bacterial gene in the vicinity of the toxin. It could be for generating,” said the professor. Walker said. “This mutation effectively shuts down gene transcription, increasing levels of the adjacent toxin gene.” Professor Walker is leading research efforts to develop an mRNA vaccine against Strep A and was most recently part of the team Securing approximately $8 million in philanthropic funding From the Ledaku Foundation. This research Nature Communications.

