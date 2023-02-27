Access to information and tumor infertility counseling for young women with breast cancer: a population-based study

Our study is one of the few studies that provides a global view of information on the risk of subfertility and access to cancer fertility counseling on a community scale. Only her 41% of women aged 40 years or younger were informed about their infertility risk, and her proportion of women consulted for tumor infertility was 28%. Between 2012 and 2017, communication and consultation acceptance increased. This increase can be explained by the fact that France’s Second National Cancer Plan, launched in 2009, repeated the fact that it provides information on post-treatment risk. Infertility is a major problem for patients recovering from cancer treatment.

Studies documenting access to fertility counseling and referrals to fertility professionals were categorized according to time period considered, survey response rate, geographic and cultural context, study design, and outcome of interest. A US survey of cancer survivor diagnoses conducted in Georgia from 1999 to 2009 found that 59% of respondents had infertility related to both cancer and its treatment. They reported receiving risk counseling, but the survey response rate was only 25%.11A recent U.S. study of 2010-2012 medical records from a multidisciplinary center with dedicated patient navigators dedicated to fertility information and coordination found that the percentage of fertility information exceeded 80%.1262% in a single-center U.S. study of medical records from 2009–2013 in large private academic medical centers13In Europe, a retrospective study from the Netherlands found that although the absolute number of patients receiving fertility-preserving counseling increased over time, in 2011 all potential patients under the age of 40 managed in teaching hospitals Of the patients, only 9.8% were referred for counseling.14An Ontario registry survey of young women aged 15 to 39 who were diagnosed with breast cancer between 2000 and 2016 found an average infertility consultation rate over the entire period of 4%. . However, the rate steadily increased over time, from less than 1% of her in 2000 to more than 10% of her in 2014 and beyond.15Another Ontario registry study of lymphoma cases in young patients aged 15 to 39 years diagnosed between 2000 and 2018 found that infertility consultation rates increased from 1% between 2000 and 2006 to 1% between 2014 and 2018. We found a steady increase to 7.9% year-on-year.16More recently, the PREFER study, an observational, prospective study that enrolled premenopausal women with early-stage breast cancer, found that complete reproductive counseling, given in the fertility unit after being informed about the risks associated with chemotherapy, was associated with older women. was shown to be accepted by 34.6% of women in 18 to 40 years old17In the 2010 VICAN study of French cancer survivors 2 and 5 years after their cancer diagnosis, 32.6% of women reported receiving FP counseling before cancer treatment.18.

Similar to ours, all these studies found that women’s age at diagnosis and number of births were greater, information use and consultation acceptance were lower. This is likely due to the large amount of information that must be provided in disclosure discussions. Infertility risk appears to be less of a priority in older women and/or women who already have children.

Our study has some limitations. First, we may slightly underestimate the amount of information provided to patients. It was sometimes difficult to follow the transmission of information by oncologists. Since this information was in the patient’s record, we assumed that the doctor had discussed the possibility of chemotherapy-related infertility with the patient.However, the information provided may not have been noted at any given time because the physician forgot to include it in the examination report or was included in another document that we do not have access to. , was significant for other variables associated with low patient information rates (Appendix 1A). Missing data were more frequent in private hospitals, and information about patients appeared to be transmitted less frequently in these institutions. However, the significance of this bias must be put into perspective, as there was also an association between the proportion of missing data and the absence of cancer infertility counseling. Nevertheless, unlike the information provided to the patient, the existence of the consultation could be objectively substantiated. This is because we cross-referenced our file with the files of only two fertility centers in the region.

Another limitation was that we did not consider a woman’s desire to have children, which is a fundamental consideration before deciding on gamete preservation. Unfortunately, the medical records had little information about this and could not be used for analysis.In addition, we did not want to ask the women directly for reasons. I think it would have been difficult to have a post-event discussion with a woman who hadn’t. The fact that the women were not questioned directly did not allow us to ascertain whether they had been correctly informed and whether they wanted children at the time of diagnosis.

Regarding social deprivation, no significant association was found between level of deprivation and acceptance of communication or consultation. On the other hand, Mahei et al.19 We found that women’s risk-related knowledge was lower and varied along the socioeconomic gradient. Furthermore, in a 2012 retrospective study, Letourneau et al.Women without a bachelor’s degree have been shown to be less aware of their infertility risks20The lack of significance for this factor in our study may be due to the use of measures of ecological deprivation rather than individual measures. , found geographic inequalities as they were much more informed and consulted at a much higher rate than women treated at remote centers. This is probably because Toulouse has only two centers of gamete preservation in the area.

We hypothesize that the short delay between diagnosis and initiation of chemotherapy may be a barrier to the implementation of fertility preservation when chemotherapy is the first treatment, especially with neoadjuvant chemotherapy. I was. Our results do not support this hypothesis, as no association was observed between receiving neoadjuvant chemotherapy and uptake of communication or consultation. A recent meta-analysis shows that fertility preservation after diagnosis does not appear to worsen the prognosis of breast cancer in younger patients, although, as the study authors point out, the prognosis is not favorable. Patient selection is at risk of bias.featuretwenty oneWe also examined an association with triple-negative status, which was also not associated with information transfer or consultation acceptance. In contrast, women with early metastatic cancer were less informed and less likely to use counseling. These women may have thought that discussing fertility preservation in the face of a poor prognosis was a waste of “precious” time. It stipulates that information must be provided. Therefore, in this case, this notification obligation may appear questionable.twenty twoOn the other hand, more teams agree that it should also be offered to women who plan to receive hormone therapy alone. Aging and declining fertility make it more difficult to have children.twenty three.

The amount of information transmitted, and therefore the acceptance of the consultation, depends on the oncologist. This impact of oncologists is partly related to the profile of the patients they treat, but also to the type of hospital they work in. Women treated in teaching hospitals, more generally Women who received treatment in state capitals were more likely than other women to be informed and consulted. The effectiveness of oncologists also appeared to depend on whether the physician was male or female, particularly in providing information about infertility risk. This is consistent with Shimuzi’s study, which showed that women were more likely to refer patients to a reproductive specialist.twenty fourThis suggests that strategies are needed to mitigate these deficits in fertility-sparing access. Several decision support tools exist for patients, such as in Australia.twenty five,Canada26England27and Europe28,29In Canada, a quasi- study compared the proportion of patients who reported being informed about their infertility problems between two academic centers. Only one of them, he had, was a Nurse Navigator-based program dedicated to young cancer patients. Centers with a nurse navigator program had both higher self-reported information rates (+20%) and fertility-sparing referral rates (+40%) than centers without such an intervention. A nurse navigator screens referrals to cancer centers, contacts all women under the age of 40 years before or at the first appointment, and assesses diagnosis, treatment, and subsequent periods, especially fertility, genetics followed in raising age-related issues such as academics, sexual health, etc.30More recently, a multifactor randomized trial compared consultation and if-asked referral with a combination of provider education, patient decision support, and navigational assistance.27,31.