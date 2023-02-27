Stomach bug Shigella is increasingly drug-resistant, warns CDC





The press is picking up new warnings from the CDC about a rise in serious gastrointestinal infections caused by Shigella, which appears to be becoming more resistant to common antibiotics. Bird flu and Naegleria fowleri are also in the news. Washington Post: CDC warns of rise in highly drug-resistant stomach bugs



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is alerting clinicians and public health departments to a sharp rise in serious gastrointestinal infections caused by bacteria resistant to common antibiotics. In a health advisory issued Friday, the CDC said it was monitoring an increase in people infected with Shigella strains that are highly resistant to available drugs. Shigella infections, known as Shigella infections, usually cause prolonged bloody diarrhea, as well as fever and abdominal cramps. (2/25 (Sun)) Fox News: CDC warns of drug-resistant gastroenteritis epidemic



There are approximately 450,000 Shigella infections each year. The CDC reports that 5% of all infections in 2022 will be significantly drug resistant (XDR), up from zero in 2015. An infection is considered widespread drug resistance if it does not respond to the antibiotics commonly used to treat it. Azithromycin, Ciprofloxacin, Ceftriaxone, etc. (Best, 2/26) About bird flu — Reuters: Viruses in Cambodian bird flu cases identified as unique clade



The virus that infected two people with H5N1 bird flu in Cambodia has been identified as a unique clade of bird flu circulating in the country, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. There are concerns that the cases reported last week were caused by clade 2.3.4.4b, a new strain of H5N1 that emerged in 2020 and caused record numbers of deaths among wild and domestic birds in recent months. However, previous research suggests otherwise. (2/26) AP: Experts say bird flu threat is small despite Cambodia death toll



The head of the World Health Organization said Friday that the recent global spread of the virus and its transmission to humans is “worrying” in response to the death of an 11-year-old girl who contracted bird flu in Cambodia. rice field. Dr Sylvie Briand, WHO’s head of epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention, said the UN agency “is in close contact with Cambodian authorities to understand more about the outbreak.” (Chang and Peck, 2/24) Reuters: Analysis: Why public health officials aren’t panicking about bird flu



The very changes that allowed the virus to infect wild birds so efficiently likely made it more difficult to infect human cells, a leading disease expert told Reuters. Their view supports the World Health Authorities’ assessment that the current H5N1 outbreak poses a low risk to people. , has spread to many parts of North and South America, causing unprecedented numbers of deaths among wild and domestic birds. (Steenheisen, 2/24) About Naegleria fowleri — WGCU: Health Dept. Lists Cases of Brain-Eating Amoeba in Charlotte County



The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte recently confirmed one person was infected with Naegleria fowleri, possibly as a result of sinus irrigation with tap water. (2/24) This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, an overview of health policy coverage by major news outlets.sign up email subscription.



