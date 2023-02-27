CDC warns of rise in drug-resistant Shigella gastroenteritis





Drug-resistant strains are rapidly becoming common, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned in a health alert. The bacterium Shigella causes an infection called dysentery, which can be accompanied by gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea and stomach cramps. According to the CDC, the proportion of Shigella samples has increased significantly, meaning it is resistant to all five recommended antibiotic treatments.The news looks like norovirus, also known as gastroenteritisis spreading the United States In 2015, there were no widespread causes of Shigella infection. antibiotic resistance KK. But new data for 2022 show that these antibiotic-resistant strains accounted for 5% of those infections. National Antimicrobial Resistance Monitoring System for Enteric Bacteria. Before CDC data showed that about 24% of Shigella samples sampled in 2017 were resistant to the antibiotic azithromycin, up from just 10% the previous year. Also, 10% were resistant to ciprofloxacin, up from 5% in 2016. In 2017, the CDC estimated that Shigella strains resistant to azithromycin or ciprofloxacin cause 77,000 infections each year. With fewer and fewer drug options available to manage infections caused by this contagious bacterium, “CDC has advised health professionals to suspect a case of (antibiotic-resistant Shigella) and We urge you to be vigilant about reporting to your local or state health department,” prompted the new warning. How does shigella spread? Bacteria can be spread through feces, direct human contact, and sexual activity. For example, this can occur if you eat food that has been cooked by an infected person, or if you touch a contaminated surface and then touch your mouth. CDC explains. To prevent Shigella infection, called shigella, According to the CDC It’s important to: Wash your hands before eating or preparing food.

Wash your hands before having sex.

Wash your hands after going to the toilet.

Follow recommendations for safe food and water handling while traveling internationally.

Do not swallow lake, pond or pool water.

Please be careful when handling diapers.

Avoid sex when you or your partner have diarrhea. Shigella, symptoms of Shigella infection Symptoms of Shigella infection are similar to other stomach bugs. according to CDCthe most common symptoms are: Bloody diarrhea and/or diarrhea lasting more than 3 days.

Stomachache.

heat.

Tenesmus, when the intestines are empty but poop is needed. In most cases, symptoms begin a day or two after infection and last about a week. But some people may find that their bowel habits don’t return to normal for “months,” says the CDC. treatment of dysentery In most cases, people can recover from Shigella infections without antibiotics, says the CDC. hydration The key is to drink plenty of water. Antibiotic treatment may be necessary if the case is more serious, or if there is a high risk of developing severe symptoms. those who are immunocompromised, those who have sex with men, and those experiencing homelessness. CDC explains. But health care providers should be careful not to over-prescribe antibiotics, according to a new CDC warning. Can promote antimicrobial resistanceAlso, specific test results from patient samples should be used to guide the selection of specific drugs.

