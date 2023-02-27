Zero-calorie sweetener erythritol disappoints cardiovascular safety





Although erythritol is marketed as a healthy artificial sweetener, it was still associated with cardiovascular disease (CVD) in various observational studies. A targeted metabolomics analysis showed an approximately doubled risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) among people with the highest plasma levels of erythritol in two independently validated cohorts in the United States. (4th and 1st quartile: adjusted HR 1.80, 95% CI 1.18-2.77) and the other in Europe (adjusted HR 2.21, 95% CI 1.20-4.07) It was reported by endocrinologist Stanley Hazen, MD, PhD and colleagues. In another pilot intervention study in eight healthy volunteers, researchers found that drinking erythritol-sweetened drinks increased plasma erythritol for several days, increasing platelet reactivity and the potential for thrombosis. We also found that it increased to levels well above the threshold associated with . “Potentially increased thrombotic risk may occur long-term after exposure to dietary erythritol. It is a concern given that patients with the disorder) are exactly those who usually have an increased risk of future cardiovascular disease events,” Hazen and the team wrote. natural medicine. Erythritol is endogenously produced in humans via the pentose phosphate pathway. It may also be ingested as a natural substance found in fruits and vegetables or as a sugar substitute added in large amounts to processed foods. The latter is becoming more and more common for many. “When ingested, erythritol is poorly metabolized and is mostly excreted in the urine. It is projected to double its market share in the sweetener sector over the next five years,” said Hazen’s group. FDA approves erythritol “Generally Recognized as Safe” It is not associated with short-term insulin or blood sugar effects, even in patients with impaired glucose control or obesity. However, based on the latest data, caution regarding the long-term safety of erythritol is warranted. “The current results highlight the need to establish reporting requirements, safety profiles, and margins for daily intake, given that widespread consumption continues to increase,” Hazen and colleagues wrote. I’m here. More broadly, there is a paucity of data in the literature regarding cardiovascular risk from consuming artificial sweeteners in general. The authors said that no randomized clinical trials have been conducted examining Reportedly, they use artificial sweeteners adverse cardiometabolic phenotype, Weight gain, insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, CVD including atherothrombotic complications and cardiovascular mortality. cancer It has also emerged as a risk of consuming artificial sweeteners. For the present study, investigators collected 3-year longitudinal data on MACE (i.e., death, myocardial infarction, and stroke). Treated as a continuous variable, plasma erythritol concentrations were independently associated with MACE across the discovery cohort (n=1,157) and the US (n=2,149) and European (n=833) validation cohorts. Hazen and colleagues acknowledged that erythritol was evaluated only once as an overnight fasting level at enrollment and no continuous measurements were available. Another limitation was that the cohort was recruited from a Quaternary referral center and may have a higher prevalence of cardiovascular disease and conventional risk factors compared with the general population. Nicole Lou He is a reporter for MedPage Today, covering heart news and other medical developments. follow Disclosure This work was supported by grants from the NIH Office of Dietary Supplements, the Leducq Foundation, and the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft, with additional support from the Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin, the Berlin Institute for Hygiene, Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH, and the American Heart Association. I received Postdoctoral grant. Hazen reportedly co-invented pending and issued patents held by the Cleveland Clinic related to cardiovascular diagnostics and therapeutics. Previously he was a paid consultant for Procter and Gamble and now he is with Zehna Therapeutics. He has received research funding from Procter and Gamble, Zehna Therapeutics, and Roche Diagnostics. Also, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quest Diagnostics, Procter and Gamble, and Zehna Therapeutics, he is eligible for royalty payments from the Cleveland HeartLab for inventions or discoveries related to cardiovascular diagnostics or therapeutics. Primary information natural medicine Source reference: Witkowski M, et al. The artificial sweetener erythritol and the risk of cardiovascular events. Nat Med 2023; DOI: 10.1038/s41591-023-02223-9. Please enable JavaScript to view Comments provided by Disqus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medpagetoday.com/cardiology/prevention/103281 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos