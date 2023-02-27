A study by Roswell Park found that CBD e-cigarettes cause more severe lung damage than nicotine e-cigarettes.Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center





Thorax’s new study is the first to document the health effects of cannabidiol in e-cigarettes

BUFFALO, NY — E-cigarettes with cannabidiol (CBD), a compound found in marijuana, cause more serious lung damage than e-cigarettes with nicotine, according to a Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center study. To date, research into the health effects of e-cigarettes and e-cigarette use has focused only on nicotine e-cigarettes, not CBD. Previous studies have documented the effects of smoking cannabis, but the effects of smoking cannabinoids such as CBD with e-cigarettes were previously unknown. guided by Dr. Yasmin Tanavarathe Roswell Park team in the Department of Immunology conducted the first study comparing the pulmonary effects of acute inhalation of vaporized CBD and nicotine.Not all vaping is the same: differences in the effects of vaping cannabidiol and nicotine on the lungswas published in a magazine rib cage. Vaping involves the use of devices that heat liquids containing nicotine or other substances such as CBD to create an inhalable aerosol. For this study, the team compared two of his commercial e-cigarette products. A nicotine product containing 5.0% nicotine (Virginia tobacco flavor) dissolved in a solution of propylene glycol made from plant-based oils, a synthetic food additive, and vegetable glycerin. Preclinical studies included both in vivo models and in vitro cultures of human cells exposed to filtered air, nicotine aerosols, or CBD aerosols for 2 weeks. “We believe this is the first report of what happens to different immune cell types and markers of injury and inflammation measured in the lung after in vivo inhalation exposure,” he said. increase. Among other results, researchers found: The number and severity of focal lung lesions (areas of tissue damage) were higher after inhalation of CBD aerosol than of nicotine aerosol.

Myeloperoxidase (MPO) activity was significantly higher after exposure to CBD aerosol compared to nicotine aerosol. MPO, an enzyme, promotes lung cell inflammation and damage.

Inhalation of CBD aerosol increased inflammatory changes in the lungs and increased oxidative stress.

Exposure to CBD aerosol killed purified human neutrophils at a higher rate than nicotine aerosol (44.5% vs. 21%). Neutrophils in the lungs protect against bacteria, viruses and fungi.

CBD aerosols were more toxic to cultures of human small airway epithelial cells and disrupted the integrity of the lung epithelial barrier.

Inhalation of CBD aerosol resulted in significantly lower numbers of pulmonary interstitial macrophages compared to inhalation of nicotine aerosol (11,460 cells for CBD-vape vs. 27,727 cells for Nic-Vape). . Among other roles, pulmonary interstitial macrophages are involved in reducing inflammation and protecting. against infection. The study highlights how important it is for health care providers to focus on the details of a patient’s smoking history, Dr. Thanavala said. It is intended to apply to tobacco smoking. “Our findings show that not only cannabis e-cigarettes can cause significant lung damage, but also increased susceptibility to respiratory infections, reduced response to preventive vaccination, and underlying pneumonia. It has been suggested that it can exacerbate symptoms in patients with symptomatic conditions. The next step is “Would you like to smoke an e-cigarette?” If the answer is yes, then you should ask, “Do you smoke nicotine or cannabis?” ” Dr. Thanavala and colleagues said: Safety when delivered from vaping products. ” They add that more research is needed. First, we investigated the long-term effects of CBD and nicotine in people who smoked e-cigarettes regularly, and then evaluated the effects of e-cigarette products containing other types of cannabinoids, including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). increase. The psychoactive component of cannabis. Dr. Tariq Bhat of the Department of Immunology served as the first author of the paper. Additional contributors include Suresh Kalathil, Ph.D., Department of Immunology. Maciej Goniewicz, PhD, Department of Health Behavior.and Dr. Alan HutsonDepartment of Biostatistics. Dr. Thanavala is at the forefront of research into the health effects of cannabinoids from e-cigarettes. In 2020, she led a team of researchers at her park in Roswell and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Environmental Health. report A potentially fatal condition called EVALI (in The New England Journal of Medicine) — lung injury associated with e-cigarette or vaping use — is caused by a vitamin often used as a cutting agent in e-cigarette liquids containing THC. Associated with E acetate, a psychotropic drug found in cannabis. ### Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is a community united by a desire to fight cancer‘Take control of humanity by unlocking its secrets and unlocking the healing power of hope through a personalized approach. Founded in 1898 by Dr. Roswell Park, it is the only comprehensive cancer center designated by the National Cancer Institute in upstate New York.Click here for details www.roswellpark.org, or 1-800-ROSWELL (1-800-767-9355) or [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.roswellpark.org/newsroom/202302-vaping-cbd-causes-more-severe-lung-damage-vaping-nicotine-roswell-park-study-shows The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos