Many blood cancer patients who do not receive a COVID-19 booster





In patients with hematologic malignancies, uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine was high in the first two doses and decreased with each subsequent dose, according to the results of a study published in . European Journal of Cancer. The study also showed that vaccine uptake varied by cancer type and level of social deprivation. The study included data from the QResearch database covering over 12 million UK individuals eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. A total of 97,707 patients had hematologic malignancies. keep reading For the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, uptake rates were high among patients with hematological malignancies and among people in the general population, 92.2% and 79.8%, respectively. However, vaccine intake decreased with each subsequent dose in both groups. In the general population, uptake decreased from 75.3% at his second dose to 58.0% at his third dose and 3.4% at his fourth dose. In patients with hematological malignancies, vaccination coverage decreased from 90.9% after the second dose to 82.3% after the third dose and 31.3% after the fourth dose. The dose of the vaccine depends on the type of cancer. Multivariate analysis showed higher vaccine uptake at all doses in patients with indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (initial vaccine hazard ratio) [HR]1.06; 95% CI 1.04-1.09) and patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (HR of first vaccine, 1.07; 95% CI, 1.05-1.10) compared with patients with monoclonal gammopathy of uncertain significance bottom. In contrast, in patients with Hodgkin lymphoma (HR for first vaccine, 0.96; 95% CI 0.93–0.99) and patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms (HR for first vaccine, 0.89; 95% CI 0.87–0.91), all doses vaccine intake was significantly lower. ). Vaccination was also associated with social deprivation. The proportion of patients who received her four doses of the vaccine was 15.3% for him in the most disadvantaged quintile and 40.4% for him in the wealthiest quintile. In adjusted analyses, uptake of first vaccination was significantly lower in all quintiles of deprivation compared with wealthiest quintile (HR, 0.72; 95% CI, 0.70-0.74). “This population-based study shows that uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine declines over time, with inequalities in uptake, affecting those who need it most clinically,” the study said. concluded. “Current policy, communication, and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to blood cancer patients should be improved to ensure equitable uptake.” Disclosure: One study author has declared affiliations with biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and/or device companies. See the original reference for the full list of disclosures. reference Hirst J, Mi E, Copland E, Patone M, Coupland C, Hippisley-Cox J. COVID-19 vaccination coverage in patients with hematological cancers: a population-level cohort study of 12 million patients in the UK. Euro J cancerPublished online February 9, 2023. doi:10.1016/j.ejca.2023.02.001

