Ancient Danish teeth reveal clues to plague evolution





Register for free to listen to this article thank you. Listen to this article in the player above. ✖

Want to listen to this article for free? Complete the form below to unlock access to all audio articles.

Recent study We have discovered new information about the arrival and spread of the plague in Scandinavia. A study involving the analysis of hundreds of ancient human teeth current biology. Sampling ancient DNA caused by bacteria Yersinia pestis (Y. Pestis), the plague is estimated to have killed about 1000 people one-third of Europe’s population at 14th A century of pandemics known as the Black Death. In this new study, researchers at the Center for Ancient DNA at McMaster University Y. Pestis For over 800 years in Denmark, it has helped us better understand the origin and persistence of this disease in Northern Europe. “Although we know that plague outbreaks across Europe continued in waves for about 500 years, historical archives document little about the spread of the plague across Denmark.” explained Loveneet Sidhua PhD student and one of the first authors of this study. Want more breaking news? apply technology networkOur daily newsletter brings the latest science news straight to your inbox every day. subscribe for free The research team worked with historians and bioarchaeologists to examine historical samples of about 300 people from 13 different archaeological sites.fragment of Y. Pestis Genomes were recovered from the teeth of these ancient individuals, reconstructed and sequenced.In total, researchers found samples from 13 individuals to be positive Y. Pestislived and died together over a period spanning three centuries. of Y. Pestis They analyzed the strains they found to identify similarities and differences between strains found throughout Denmark from 1000 to 1800 AD and modern strains. Nine of the identified samples provided adequate clues for drawing conclusions about the evolution of the plague in Denmark, showing how repeated waves of infection from external sources affected both rural and urban populations. I have clarified how I was affected. plague wave DNA recovered from Y. Pestis Rather than showing DNA from a single Danish cluster that re-emerged from natural reservoirs over the centuries, the samples show Danish sequences interspersed in medieval lineages from other regions such as Russia and the Baltic regions. I have shown that “high frequency Y. Pestis The reintroduction into the Danish community is consistent with the assumption that most deaths during that period were due to the newly introduced pathogen. This association between pathogen introduction and mortality reveals an important aspect of the demographic evolution not only in Denmark but across continental Europe. ” Said Professor Jesper L. Boldsena paleo-demographer at the University of Southern Denmark and one of the co-authors of the study. In addition, researchers have detailed the earliest known occurrences. Y. Pestisdating back to 1333 Most of the places affected by the plague were port towns and cities, but evidence of infection in rural and inland populations suggests that the plague spread throughout Europe. It is probably facilitated by infected rodents and lice traveling with humans. “The results reveal new connections between past and present experiences of plague and enhance our understanding of the distribution, patterns and pathogenicity of the re-emerging disease.” Said Professor Hendrik Poiner, senior author of the study and director of the McMaster Ancient DNA Center. “This study and the methods we employed can be used to study future pandemics.” reference: Eaton K, Sidhu RK, Klunk J, and others emerge, continue, and evolve Yersinia pestis All of Denmark from the Middle Ages to the early modern period. the current.biol. 2023; 0(0). Doi: 10.1016/j.cub.2023.01.064 This article press release Published by McMaster University. The length and content of the material have been redacted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.technologynetworks.com/tn/news/ancient-danish-teeth-reveal-clues-to-the-evolution-of-the-plague-370605 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos