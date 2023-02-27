Your Body’s Silent Killer: High Blood Pressure

Have you ever been told that you have high blood pressure? If so, it may have come as a surprise, given that there may have been no obvious signs or symptoms.

But even when you feel great, high blood pressure works quietly and over time can impair your body’s normal functioning and put you at risk for life-threatening complications.

Symptoms and signs often make the illness feel more real. We know we have it because we can feel it. However, unlike many other disorders, high blood pressure rarely causes warning signs and symptoms.

“High blood pressure (hypertension) is called the ‘silent killer’ because it can lead to serious health conditions such as stroke, heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure, developing arrhythmias (abnormal heartbeats), and eye problems. Statesville.” Yacinthe, nurse practitioner (NP) at a cardiovascular clinic.

High blood pressure is incredibly common in the United States, with nearly half of all adults in the United States having high blood pressure. However, many people are unaware of it and do not seek treatment. However, left untreated high blood pressure can lead to serious health problems. In fact, high blood pressure will cause more than 670,000 deaths in the US in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

By educating yourself and managing your high blood pressure, you can catch this silent killer before it’s too late.

What is high blood pressure?

Blood pressure is the force of blood against the walls of arteries. High blood pressure means that blood is constantly pushing hard against the walls of blood vessels instead of flowing smoothly.

High blood pressure has few subjective symptoms, so get into the habit of measuring your blood pressure regularly.

“Hypertension is diagnosed by health care providers based on two or more blood pressure measurements taken on separate occasions,” Yacinthe said.

Blood pressure is measured in two numbers. First listed systole (top number) and second listed diastole (bottom number). Blood pressure is considered normal if it is below 120/80 mmHg.People with blood pressure readings between 120 and 129 systolic and People with diastolic blood pressure below 80 belong to the category known as elevated blood pressure. At this stage, it’s important to talk to your health care provider about making lifestyle changes to lower your blood pressure before it develops into hypertension or hypertension. again Diastolic pressure 80 or higher.

High blood pressure makes the heart and arteries work harder, increasing the risk of:

clogged arteries throughout the body

heart attack

heart failure

stroke

kidney disease

decreased vision

“There is no cure for high blood pressure. But lifestyle changes and medications can help keep blood pressure at a desirable level,” Yacinthe said.

Management of high blood pressure

If you have high blood pressure, it’s imperative that you listen to your health care provider’s recommendations and take the necessary steps to protect your health. Here are some changes to .

Manage your weight.

Gaining weight often increases blood pressure. Carrying too much weight, especially on your lower back, can increase your risk of high blood pressure. “Extra weight can also cause sleep apnea, which worsens high blood pressure. You should be tested for sleep apnea. Snoring, including witnessed episodes of apnea (stopping breathing during sleep).” If present, you may have sleep apnea. You should consult your health care provider for healthy weight and waist measurements.

Limit salt intake.

Too much salt or sodium in your diet can raise your blood pressure. “Reduce your sodium intake to 2000 mg or less per day. Read food labels, consume less processed and fast food, cook more meals at home, and avoid salt shakers.” said Jasinse. “Kosher or sea salt is neither better nor healthier than regular salt. They all have the same sodium content and count the same against your sodium consumption,” she says. Added. Your health care provider may recommend that you follow the DASH (Diet to Stop High Blood Pressure) meal plan. Designed to help manage blood pressure by limiting sweets.

Reduce your alcohol intake.

Reducing your alcohol intake can help lower your blood pressure. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), a man should limit his drinking to two drinks a day and a woman to one drink a day for her.

quit smoking;

Nicotine in tobacco and e-cigarette products can raise blood pressure. Always talk to your healthcare provider if you need help quitting smoking.

Get regular exercise.

According to the AHA, increased physical activity can lower systolic and diastolic blood pressure by an average of 3 to 4 mmHG. “Aim to exercise for 30 minutes a day, at least five days a week,” Yacinthe said.

Measure your blood pressure at home.

Yacinthe often hears patients say, “We measure our blood pressure at the doctor’s office so we don’t have to do it at home.” However, Yacinthe recommends patients track their blood pressure at home, as it can fluctuate. The AHA recommends choosing an automatic, cuff-style biceps home monitor. You should choose a verified home monitor. If you’re not sure, ask your doctor or pharmacist for advice, or find your options at validatebp.org.

learn more

For specific, personalized advice on how to lower your blood pressure, be sure to talk to your health care provider.

Jacinte’s practice at the Statesville Cardiovascular Clinic at 738 Bryant Street in Statesville. To find out more about Maryna Yacinthe, NP, or to schedule an appointment, please call the office. 704-873-1189.