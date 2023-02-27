Popularity of Ozempic Weight Loss Trend Frustrates Diabetics

Richmond resident Donna Moore can’t remember how many diabetes medications she’s tried to control her blood sugar, but Ozempic was the first that really worked for her.

Moore, 66, has had type 2 diabetes since 2005. She started taking Ozempic last year and found that her blood sugar had dropped to a “fairly manageable” level.

But Moore and others with type 2 diabetes have struggled for months to find a cure amid a national shortage of semaglutide, marketed under the brands Ozempic and Wegovy. Ozempic and Wegovy, used to treat obesity and other weight-related ailments, have surged in the last year. Side effects include loss of appetite1 clinical trial published in New England Journal of Medicine They found that the drug caused patients to lose an average of 15% of their body weight.

Experts believe that off-label use of drugs for weight loss Continued Shortage of Ozempic and WegovyIt’s been frustrating for a patient like Moore, who has been forced to switch to other medications twice since he started having trouble finding Ozempic last summer.

“People like me finally found something that worked and then got let go because of lack,” Moore said. “It’s really disappointing because it’s hard enough to get the numbers right the first time.”

Shortages are also difficult for doctors who prescribe Ozempic for patients with type 2 diabetes. They say they get 5-10 calls a day from patients who can’t.

“It was a headache for us, but it was detrimental to the patient,” she said.

Doctors say Ozempic is the preferred option for many people with type 2 diabetes for several reasons. It is taken only once a week by an injection in the thigh, stomach, or arm. Proven to keep blood sugar levels in check, it poses little risk of causing hypoglycemia or hypoglycemia when taken alone. has been shown to suppress appetite and often lead to weight loss in patients.

Ozempic and Wegovy have become popular online because of their weight loss benefits. Billionaires like Elon Mask and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin are among those who openly talk about drug use.Ozempic too Focus of TikTok trends Advertised the drug as a weight loss hack.

“There was a lot of publicity on social media,” said Dr. Vinita Bagia, chief of endocrinology at the Kelsey Saybolt Clinic. “I think that’s why so many non-diabetic patients have started taking this drug.”

Ozempic and Wegovy are the same drug, but the latter has a slightly higher dose. The difference is that Wegovy is approved to treat obesity and weight-related conditions, while Ozempic is approved to treat his type 2 diabetes. However, they are the same drug, so if Wegovy is not available, the doctor can prescribe Ozempic for him.

The Danish company Novo Nordisk, which manufactures the Ozempic and Wegovy, working to increase production to meet the demand for drugs. In a statement to CBS MoneyWatch, the company said it “does not promote, suggest, or encourage off-label use” of the drug.

Ozempic and Wegovy body mass index At least 30, or at least 27 if you’ve been diagnosed with conditions such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol. Sadhu said he hopes doctors will only prescribe drugs to patients who really need them.

“There is no way to dispute the fact that it is beneficial for both types of patients, but it has to be medically indicated,” Sadhu said. must meet the criteria set when it is approved for obesity management.”

Due to nationwide shortages of both drugs, many patients have struggled to find drugs in recent months. Moore said he had to call various pharmacies and ask if they had Ozempic in stock.

If she can’t find it, her blood sugar may rise. hyperglycemia – or hyperglycemia – May cause fatigue, frequent urination, thirst and poor vision.

“It will exhaust your whole body and make you feel terrible,” Moore said.

Over time, uncontrolled diabetes can lead to more serious conditions such as heart disease, kidney disease, stroke, blindness, or amputation of a leg or leg due to diabetes, says Baylor’s Diabetes, Endocrinology. and Dr. Mandeep Bajaj, Professor of Medicine in the Metabolic Section. Faculty of Medicine.

Therefore, patients who cannot find a drug should switch to a new drug. It’s not that simple, Bajaj said.

“Every time you start a new drug, you have to gradually increase the dosage to monitor for side effects.”It’s like starting over.”

For example, Ozempic can cause nausea when patients first start taking it. Doctors said even patients who switch to Ozempic if they can find it again need to start with a low dose and increase gradually.

Starting a new drug also means teaching the patient how to take it. Many patients can be taught through telemedicine, but some, especially older patients, may need to schedule an appointment that can be explained in person by a doctor.

Sadhu often prescribes insulin to “patch” patients until Ozempic is found. However, unlike Ozempic, insulin has the risk of causing patients’ blood sugar levels to drop too low, so patients should be taught to monitor their blood sugar levels several times a day.

“It’s not just about writing a script and having a patient take off,” Sadhu said. “We really need to talk to them about how insulin works and how to avoid hypoglycemia.”

Doctors were divided over how long to wait before prescribing another drug.Bajaj said he would consider switching patients if they missed one of their weekly injections. Bhagia said he might wait a month. By that point, the patient’s blood sugar may be “pretty high.”

Sadhu said she is trying to help patients find medicine. If a patient can find it, she asks where she got it, and she tells other patients looking for it.

“We’re finding workarounds to help them, so it’s easier that way,” she said. All treatment plans must be reconstructed starting from

Novo Nordisk said the Ozempic and Wegovy shortages could last until mid-March. Meanwhile, doctors said they had seen some improvement in recent weeks after patients had a “terrible” time finding medication in November and December.

Bhagia hopes that doctors will limit off-label prescriptions until there is an adequate supply for patients who need to take Ozempic for type 2 diabetes.

“This drug has been great for our diabetics and I sincerely hope other doctors and providers will keep it for them.” It is a great pity for them that we cannot find this drug.”