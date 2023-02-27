8 Tips to Improve Your Heart Health Today





Are you making any changes this American Heart Month to support optimal heart health? The CaroMont Health Employer Services team is providing health support to employees of local organizations. They offer the best tips on what you can do today to improve your heart health.

Teresa Renner, RN and Employer Services Supervisor “Stress raises blood pressure and increases the risk of stroke and heart attack. One simple way to reduce stress is to take deep breaths. Breathe in through your nose and out through your mouth for a few minutes. At least Repeat 3 times.It’s an easy way to manage stress in the moment, lower your blood pressure, and start relaxing.”

Sequoia Ridley, Employer Health Registered Dietitian “Unsaturated fats can make a difference in heart health. Increase your intake of nuts, seeds, and fatty fish to get good fats that lower blood pressure and improve cholesterol.” Mix a handful of almonds or a sliced ​​avocado into your snack—both are great options for a heart-healthy meal.” Amanda Lee, Employer Health Coordinator “Aim for 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week. A little bit of exercise each day will give you results. Achieving that goal consistently will not only strengthen your heart, but it will help you stay fit throughout the week.” I feel so much better through Jake Turney, Employer Wellness Coordinator “Exercise is always important, but it’s important to measure if you’re trying hard enough. Find your target heart rate and hit it with a simple formula: take 220 and subtract your age. Multiply that number by 0.85 to get your target heart rate.” Wanda Flowers, Employer Wellness Coordinator “Take a break and take a walk. Even a short walk can reset your day and boost your mood. Walking consistently has the added benefit of lowering blood pressure and weight loss. One of the powerful wellness tools, you have two legs of your own! Maria Lineberger, RN and Clinical Health Coach “Eat more fish! Fish is rich in calcium, unsaturated fats and omega-3s, all of which are essential for supporting heart health. Eat fishmeal at least once a week.” Please try to take it in. If you like it, eat more!” “ Janice Wimbish, RN and Clinical Health Coach “It’s important to be patient when making changes to improve your health. Changing unhealthy habits can be difficult, so do yourself a favor and start over as often as you need to.” .” Alexandria Massey, Employer Wellness Coordinator “Don’t forget to have fun! Stress can be detrimental to your health, so make time to listen to music, dance, walk, stretch, and meditate. Do something that eases your anxiety and puts a smile on your face.You have good health.It works for happiness!”

