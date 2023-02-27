Cancer survivor faces heart disease after radiotherapy





Cardiac oncologist Dr. Rhea says heart disease after cancer treatment is slightly more common in women, but it depends a lot on the treatment received and other factors.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — With America’s Heart Health Month coming to an end, did you know that heart disease is linked to some cancers? According to the CDC, cancer and cardiovascular disease share some cumulative risk factors, including treatments that damage the heart. This has prompted medical professionals to do more research into the field of cardiac oncology. We spoke with the only board-certified cardiology oncologist in Memphis. He further explained what the guidelines are for treating heart disease from cancer treatments. We also spoke with Jamie Blackwell, a doctor’s patient who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system, part of the body’s immune system that fights bacteria. A few years after surviving it, Blackwell began having heart problems from being exposed to too much radiation. “I had lost everything: my health, my job, my home, and my retirement. Jamie Blackwell is a living witness. Her journey began in 1974 as she pursued her dream of becoming a pediatric emergency room doctor. “This was one of the first cancers that started to be treatable. Don’t just give it time, actually treat it,” said Blackwell. Even after radiation therapy, Blackwell found himself still unwell, experiencing rapid heart palpitations and shortness of breath. “What they didn’t know at the time was that they didn’t know how much radiation to give, so they gave them a huge dose. We found that there were many long-term survivors,” Blackwell explained. Blackwell underwent open-chest bypass surgery and thought her problems were over, but it was just the beginning of a lifelong battle… nearly 20 years after her radiation treatment. “It was really scary that it meant nothing,” said Blackwell. “We talked to doctors and knew about radiation. We knew radiation caused scarring from surgery, but why is this so bad?” Even after numerous visits to cardiologists, there was no clear answer…until she found out about the Hodgkin Lymphoma Support Group for Long-Term Survivors on Facebook, and there were others with similar stories. She learned about Dr. Isaac Rhea, the only board-certified cardiology oncologist in the United States. Memphis area of ​​Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and Sutherland Cardiology Clinic. Rhea was able to detect that Blackwell’s radiation treatment had developed heart disease. This is the answer she was looking for. “He said you’re the type of person I studied with.” This came as a sigh of relief that he could help treat her condition. Thanks for the new guidelines. “I think the most important thing is that there have been so many conflicting recommendations from all sides. From the oncology side, from the cardiology side… It’s finally coming together. Here’s what I’m saying. , you can even evaluate what you really should do and what you absolutely should do..probably a good idea..well, you can consider it..rea said. Rea said heart disease after cancer treatment is slightly more common in women, but mostly depends on the treatment received and the risk factors at the time. Here is what you can do, he said, in any state of mind. “The general basics of heart health still apply. You should still exercise. They say 150 minutes a week, which can be very difficult for cancer patients.” Take anything, be as careful with your diet as you can, it’s hard for cancer patients because some people have a hard time eating and others haven’t tried everything in proper moderation. , mainly trying to address all the other problems that already exist: high blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, etc.” Rea added that she recommends seeing your family doctor or any specialist you already have. Also, if you feel something isn’t right, check it out.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.localmemphis.com/article/life/heart-disease-cancers-cancer-survivor-radiation/522-a4195fe5-668d-4d0d-b8bc-6b4fb185cb62 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos