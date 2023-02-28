Psyllium Fiber Increases Bile Acids to Relieve IBD





article This article can be freely shared under an Attribution 4.0 International License. Psyllium fiber protects against ulcerative colitis and suppresses inflammation by activating bile acid nuclear receptors. New studies in mice show that this is a previously unrecognized mechanism. The survey results are Plantainis semi-soluble, plant Seeds suppress the inflammation that leads to colitis in mice by increasing serum bile acids and activating the farnesoid X receptor (FXR), a bile acid nuclear receptor. Fiber-rich foods promote gut and metabolic health, but the degree of protection varies with fiber type, and the mechanisms that provide this protection are poorly defined. It is not known if dietary fiber helps with severe intestinal inflammation such as Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis. inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), which affects 3 million adults in the United States. Researchers designed a study in the journal Cellular and molecular gastroenterology and hepatology We identify specific fibers that protect mice in two models of colitis. This study also investigated the mechanism by which protective fibers suppress inflammation. Several fibers were tested including inulin, cellulose, pectin, glucomannan and psyllium. The authors found that psyllium has the unique ability to ameliorate two of his chronic inflammatory conditions: metabolic syndrome and colitis. “The results were impressive in that even small doses of psyllium provided strong protection in both models of colitis,” said senior author Andrew Gewarts, a professor in the Biomedical Institute at Georgia State University. said. “The ability of psyllium to provide protection against colitis is consistent with limited human studies that psyllium is effective in maintaining remission. Ulcerative colitisBut its mechanism of action was largely unknown,” says lead author Alexis Bulletin, a postdoctoral fellow at the Institute for Biomedical Research, noting that new research is filling this knowledge gap. I’m here. Psyllium produced an increase in bile acids leading to activation of FXR bile acid receptors. Such FXR activation was both necessary and sufficient to prevent colitis. This suggests that pharmacological FXR activation may help manage his IBD. The study also provides evidence that dietary fiber is beneficial for IBD, although this is unknown. “There is no consensus on the impact of dietary fiber on IBD, and the idea that soluble/fermentable fiber may adversely affect IBD has led many patients to follow a low-fiber diet. , you’re missing out on a wide range of health benefits provided by fiber,” says Gewirtz. “Our findings show that individual fibers work quite differently from each other, and therefore more human studies of specific fibers are needed.” Other co-authors are from the University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences, University of Toronto, Purdue University, Research Diets Inc., Max Planck Institute for Biology, Pennsylvania State University, Paris Cité University, and the State of Georgia. The National Institutes of Health funded this work. sauce: Georgia State University

