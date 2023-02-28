Health
Preterm births declined slightly and stillbirth rates remained stable during the first lockdown due to COVID-19
A study of 26 countries found that premature births declined during the first four months of COVID-19 lockdowns, while stillbirth rates remained unchanged.
was announced in nature human behavior, A multidisciplinary study of 52 million births found a 3-4% relative reduction in preterm births, defined as births at less than 37 weeks of gestation, during the first four months of COVID-19 lockdown. I was. However, the decline in preterm birth was limited to high-income countries, including Australia.
of International Perinatal Outcomes (iPOP) Study in a Pandemic, One of the largest studies of its kind, it involved 167 collaborators from 42 countries. UNSW Sydney lead a project together Manitoba Children’s Institute, University of Manitoba, Murdoch Children’s Institute and the University of Edinburgh.
“This study is one of the first large-scale analyzes of birth outcomes in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Associate Professor Scientia, co-lead of the study. saint zouga Expert in harmonizing big data for epidemiology and large-scale international collaboration Faculty of Population and Health Sciences and UNSW Medicine and Health.
“Previous studies have relied on small datasets and populations within single socioeconomic, regional and cultural groups. We were able to conduct a thorough survey of fertility trends around the world as the situation in Japan changed.”
read more: One-third of IVF Cycles Caused by Male Infertility: A Report
Researchers say potential reasons for the decline in preterm births may include fewer non-COVID infections due to improved hygiene practices and less air pollution due to a sharp drop in traffic during lockdowns. Infectious diseases and air pollution are known to cause inflammation that contributes to premature birth.
“On average, there are an estimated 14.8 million premature births worldwide, and even a small decrease could have a significant impact on global birth trends. We estimate that the premature birth was averted,” said A/Prof. Zuga.
“Understanding the underlying pathways linking lockdowns and reductions in preterm births may have implications for clinical practice and policy.”
The iPOP study found no difference in stillbirth rates between high-income countries. Australia’s stillbirth rate is about 7.2 per 1000 live births, equivalent to about 2000 babies per year.
iPOP Study is a global partnership
Research co-leader Natalie Rodriguez, Ph.D., Director of Operations, Diversity & Inclusion at the Children’s Hospital Research Institute of Manitoba and the THRiVE Discovery Lab at the University of Manitoba said the collaborative partnerships forged during the study will strengthen the public health research around it, He said he would continue to grow. Earth long after the results were announced.
“This is a conventional dataset,” she said. “The magnitude of the data collected during the iPOP research will be used for future research projects over the next few years.”
The study’s co-founder, Dr. Megan Azad of the University of Manitoba, said the research was developed at a surprising speed, especially given the scope of the joint partnerships.
“The iPOP study has united and mobilized public health researchers in a truly unprecedented way,” she said. “This level of collaboration is based on a unified sense of purpose that has not happened at any other time in history. I was eager to play the role of
read more: Private obstetric care increases the chances of a caesarean section regardless of health needs and wishes
To promote actionable policy and practice recommendations, the iPOP Consortium worked closely with partners such as the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Population Fund, World Vision, and Public Health Canada.
A/Prof. Zoega says it’s a “great partnership with his 167 collaborators in 42 countries.”
“Everyone was eager to contribute their expertise and data to better understand how this global health crisis has affected mothers and babies.
“As a public health researcher, having so many high-quality datasets come together and working to harmonize them across countries and analytical approaches has been very motivating.”
Next steps include studying causal pathways to better understand the reasons behind our findings. That’s the underlying reason why premature births are declining during lockdown. Zuga.
“There is already ongoing research on this at the systemic and individual level, including reductions in non-SARS-CoV-2 infections, reductions in air pollution, and the role of changing stress levels during pregnancy during lockdowns.”
The study was funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Minderoo as part of the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator and supported by the International COVID-19 Data Alliance (ICODA), an initiative convened by Health Data Research (HDR) UK. I was. Support from HDR UK BREATHE Hub.
|
Sources
2/ https://newsroom.unsw.edu.au/news/health/preterm-births-decreased-slightly-and-stillborn-rates-stable-during-first-covid-19
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Preterm births declined slightly and stillbirth rates remained stable during the first lockdown due to COVID-19
- Snapchat Announces AI Chatbot Powered by OpenAI’s GPT Technology
- Psyllium Fiber Increases Bile Acids to Relieve IBD
- Pokemon GO merges with Scarlet & Violet, Pokemon Sleep updates
- HMD reveals repairable Nokia phones, European production
- Brittney Griner is headed to her first WNBA practice since her arrest from Russia
- Better Bear Market Buy: AMD vs. Taiwan Semiconductor
- Over 30 pounds of drugs seized from 18 alleged gang members: LAPD
- The UK is preparing for the ‘worst case scenario’ of a bird flu pandemic
- Check out the Ukrainian photographer’s personal camera of the last year
- Bird flu has killed an 11-year-old child in Cambodia.smart news
- Are the high costs of new diabetes drugs deterring eligible patients?