Preterm births declined slightly and stillbirth rates remained stable during the first lockdown due to COVID-19

A study of 26 countries found that premature births declined during the first four months of COVID-19 lockdowns, while stillbirth rates remained unchanged.

was announced in nature human behavior, A multidisciplinary study of 52 million births found a 3-4% relative reduction in preterm births, defined as births at less than 37 weeks of gestation, during the first four months of COVID-19 lockdown. I was. However, the decline in preterm birth was limited to high-income countries, including Australia.

of International Perinatal Outcomes (iPOP) Study in a Pandemic , One of the largest studies of its kind, it involved 167 collaborators from 42 countries. UNSW Sydney lead a project together Manitoba Children’s Institute, University of Manitoba, Murdoch Children’s Institute and the University of Edinburgh.

“This study is one of the first large-scale analyzes of birth outcomes in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Associate Professor Scientia, co-lead of the study. saint zouga Expert in harmonizing big data for epidemiology and large-scale international collaboration Faculty of Population and Health Sciences and UNSW Medicine and Health.

“Previous studies have relied on small datasets and populations within single socioeconomic, regional and cultural groups. We were able to conduct a thorough survey of fertility trends around the world as the situation in Japan changed.”

Researchers say potential reasons for the decline in preterm births may include fewer non-COVID infections due to improved hygiene practices and less air pollution due to a sharp drop in traffic during lockdowns. Infectious diseases and air pollution are known to cause inflammation that contributes to premature birth.

“On average, there are an estimated 14.8 million premature births worldwide, and even a small decrease could have a significant impact on global birth trends. We estimate that the premature birth was averted,” said A/Prof. Zuga.

“Understanding the underlying pathways linking lockdowns and reductions in preterm births may have implications for clinical practice and policy.”

The iPOP study found no difference in stillbirth rates between high-income countries. Australia’s stillbirth rate is about 7.2 per 1000 live births, equivalent to about 2000 babies per year.

iPOP Study is a global partnership

Research co-leader Natalie Rodriguez, Ph.D., Director of Operations, Diversity & Inclusion at the Children’s Hospital Research Institute of Manitoba and the THRiVE Discovery Lab at the University of Manitoba said the collaborative partnerships forged during the study will strengthen the public health research around it, He said he would continue to grow. Earth long after the results were announced.

“This is a conventional dataset,” she said. “The magnitude of the data collected during the iPOP research will be used for future research projects over the next few years.”

The study’s co-founder, Dr. Megan Azad of the University of Manitoba, said the research was developed at a surprising speed, especially given the scope of the joint partnerships.

“The iPOP study has united and mobilized public health researchers in a truly unprecedented way,” she said. “This level of collaboration is based on a unified sense of purpose that has not happened at any other time in history. I was eager to play the role of

read more: Private obstetric care increases the chances of a caesarean section regardless of health needs and wishes

To promote actionable policy and practice recommendations, the iPOP Consortium worked closely with partners such as the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Population Fund, World Vision, and Public Health Canada.

A/Prof. Zoega says it’s a “great partnership with his 167 collaborators in 42 countries.”

“Everyone was eager to contribute their expertise and data to better understand how this global health crisis has affected mothers and babies.

“As a public health researcher, having so many high-quality datasets come together and working to harmonize them across countries and analytical approaches has been very motivating.”

Next steps include studying causal pathways to better understand the reasons behind our findings. That’s the underlying reason why premature births are declining during lockdown. Zuga.

“There is already ongoing research on this at the systemic and individual level, including reductions in non-SARS-CoV-2 infections, reductions in air pollution, and the role of changing stress levels during pregnancy during lockdowns.”

The study was funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Minderoo as part of the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator and supported by the International COVID-19 Data Alliance (ICODA), an initiative convened by Health Data Research (HDR) UK. I was. Support from HDR UK BREATHE Hub.