Dr. Abdallah Highlights Predictive AI Models for Kidney Cancer Patients





In this video Dr. Noor Abdallah, M.D. We describe an AI model developed to predict postoperative glomerular filtration rate (GFR) in renal cancer patients.Findings presented at 2023 ASCO Genitourinary Cancer Symposium in San Francisco, California. Abdallah is a postdoctoral fellow at the Cleveland Clinic Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute in Cleveland, Ohio. Video transcript: Please tell us about the background of this research. One of my mentors at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Christopher Weight, MD, has a strong interest in researching the use of artificial intelligence and how it can enhance kidney cancer diagnosis and management. I’m here. Nephrectomy is known to be one of the main treatments for localized kidney cancer, and the American Urological Association (AUA) recommends that any postoperative predicted GFR value below 45 be a radical renal failure. We recommend partial nephrectomy rather than excision. Dr. Waite reasoned that an AI model could be used to predict this postoperative GFR in a fully automated manner. We were curious to see if this AI model of his could perform as accurately as previously validated clinical models and semi-automated kidney volume-based models. What are the key findings? The model we developed was able to perform as accurately as previously validated clinical models, whether predicting postoperative GFR values ​​or predicting a cutoff value of 45. rice field. This AI model is a method that does not require clinician time. No clinical details are required. All that is needed is her preoperative GFR and CT scan. We believe it can be easily implemented into healthcare systems at the point of care to help physicians guide patients toward the type of surgery that works best for them.

