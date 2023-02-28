Health
Indiana reports zero new cases of flu and COVID-1
influenza
The Indiana Department of Health’s latest flu update, covering the week of February 12-18, reflected minimal levels of flu-like illness statewide.
During the 2022-2023 flu season, there were 176 flu-related deaths in Indiana. 127 of them he was over the age of 65. The duration of the 2022-2023 influenza season is determined by the reporting week of the corresponding weekly reports of morbidity and mortality. Flu reporting for the 2022-23 flu season began on 8 October 2022.
Based on samples tested by IDOH laboratories, the most common influenza strains circulating this season are H1N1 and H3N2.
Find places in Bloomington that offer flu vaccines here.
COVID-19
monroe county Reported 10 COVID-19 cases and 0 deaths Week from February 12th to 18th.
Indiana reported 634 COVID-19 cases in the week ending February 18, down 50 from the previous week. Indiana had her three COVID-19-related deaths during the week of February 12-18.
IDOH reported 63 hospitalizations statewide in the week ending 11 February.
during February IU updates COVID-19 testing program Dedicated to rapid antigen testing. IU Bloomington students, faculty and staff can now receive free rapid antigen testing from vending machines located in the basement of the Indiana Memorial Union and the McNutt Center building.
Pfizer Bivalent Booster 6 months to 4 years and Moderna Bivalent Booster 6 months to 5 years Approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in December 2022. Current CDC Recommend a qualified individual 6 Months or more will receive an updated Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
In September 2022, CDC Approves Use of Updated COVID-19 Pfizer Boosters For individuals 12 and older, Moderna Booster is for individuals 18 and older. According to the CDC, the updated COVID-19 booster offers increased protection against Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants.
mpox
IDOH has reported zero new cases of mpox since 15 February.
According to the IDOH mpox dashboard, Monroe County has reported fewer than 5 cases of mpox since it began counting in June 2022.
Nationwide, CDC reported a total of 30,193 mpox cases in the USA total of 32 mpox-related deaths have occurred in the United States since we began counting in June 2022.
In November The World Health Organization has announced that it will use the new recommended term ‘mpox’ A synonym for monkeypox. The WHO said he would use both terms simultaneously for a year to phase out the term “monkeypox.”
According to IDOH, JYNNEOS mpox vaccine Recommended for those who have been exposed to mpox and those who are likely to contract mpox.You can search where individuals get mpox vaccination here.
If you are interested in receiving the mpox vaccine, Monroe County Public Health Clinic.
