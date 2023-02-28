Covid-19 will mutate to overcome vaccine immunity, warns former WHO chief scientist

Coronavirus infections and their impact on human survival are diverse. Since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2019, avoiding infection has been humanity’s only priority, leading to two to three years of lockdowns, but how do we manage a virus that could escape vaccine immunity? There are concerns about how to avoid

Former World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathanin an interview with the news agency ANI, said, “There is a risk that the virus will mutate in a way that allows it to overcome vaccine-induced immunity.”

Swaminathan said he wanted to avoid another wave that could kill millions of people, much like Covid-19 did during the second wave, when the delta form of the virus prevailed. Suggests that monitoring should be done.

At the beginning of February, the WHO reported that 90% of the world’s population now have some form of Resistant to Covid-19but warned that nasty new variants could still emerge.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization. It states that there are currently over 500 highly contagious substrains of Omicron in circulation. All of them tend to be less severe than previous variants, yet are able to evade accumulated immunity more easily.

The latest in this mutation chain is the XBB.1.5 subvariant, informally known as ‘Kraken’. It is among the swarm of Omicron subspecies dominating headlines after increasing detections in the US, UK, and Australia.

In particular, this cyclical pattern of alternating waves of increased infection with periods of much lower transmission short-term immunityCovid, etc.

Experts say the recent evolution of the virus is strikingly different from that seen early in the pandemic. Prior to propagation of this subvariant, complete crossover from wild-type (original virus strain) to alpha, delta, omicron, and previous omicron subvariants (BA.1, BA.2, and BA.5) There were transitions, each having a substantially different impact. About COVID infection and immune protection.

Mr. Swaminathan pointed out the impact of Covid infection on the human body: The risk of having a heart attack after vaccination is 4-5% higher after Covid, and Covid infection itself is the main risk factor for subsequent heart attacks. ”