Health
Mediterranean diet correlates with response to melanoma immunotherapy
According to findings from a cohort study published in , a habitual Mediterranean diet may play a role in improving responses to immune checkpoint blockade as a treatment for advanced melanoma. JAMA Oncology.
According to a nutritionist at the University of Groningen, “Larger studies across multiple regions are needed to further elucidate the role of diet in cancer immunotherapy.
An alternative Mediterranean diet was positively associated with 12-month progression-free survival (PFS-12; probability 0.74; P. = .01; false discovery rate [FDR].021; effective degrees of freedom [edf]1.54) as well as the overall response rate (ORR; probability of 0.77; P. = .02; FDR, .032; edf, 0.83).
“Mediterranean dietary patterns are associated with positive responses to immune checkpoint blockade, a relatively new and successful treatment for severe cancers,” University of Groningen and Groningen University Medical Center, The Netherlands. said in a written comment to CancerNetwork.®. “these are [immune checkpoint blockade] Drugs make the immune system recognize, eliminate, and destroy cancer cells. “
Borte elaborated on the potential health benefits associated with the Mediterranean diet.
“These foods are important sources of fiber, unsaturated fats, antioxidants and polyphenols. Preclinical and functional studies have shown immunomodulatory and antitumor activity of these nutrients, some of which It’s mediated through the gut microbiome,” says Bolte.
Investigators in this cohort study evaluated the association between habitual diet and response to treatment with immune checkpoint blockade for advanced melanoma. The researchers prospectively collected clinical and dietary data from patients enrolled in the PRIMM-UK trial (NCT03643289) and the PRIMM-NL/POINTING trial (NCT04193956).
Clinical endpoints of interest included ORR, 12-month PFS, and immune-related adverse reactions (IRAE). Investigators assessed IRAEs based on the CTCAE v5.0 criteria and focused on grade 2 or higher incidence to avoid individual differences associated with the mildest AEs.
Researchers assessed dietary intake through the EPIC-Norfolk food frequency questionnaire and the Dutch Healthy Diet food frequency questionnaire. Determination of diet quality across patient cohorts included four food-based scores, including the Alternative Mediterranean Diet Score, the Original Plant-Based Diet Index, the Healthy Plant-Based Diet Index, and the Unhealthy Plant-Based Diet Index. included use.
A logistic generalized additive model was used to determine whether higher adherence to a particular diet correlated with a higher likelihood of patient response or IRAE.
The study included 44 patients from the PRIMM-NL trial and 47 patients from the PRIMM-UK trial. Most patients in each cohort had previously received single-agent PD-L1 inhibition (73% vs. 51%). Most of the PRIMM-NL patients had stage M1d disease (39%) and most of the PRIMM-UK patients had stage M1c disease (36%).
In terms of diet score, the mean score is 3.07 (standard deviation [SD], 1.25) For the alternative Mediterranean diet, 30.52 (SD, 4.29) for the original plant-based diet index, 32.84 (SD, 5.81) for the healthy plant-based diet index, and 32.84 (SD, 5.81) for the unhealthy plant-based diet. For exponent 31.70 (SD, 4.56) in the PRIMM-NL population. For the PRIMM-UK population, the respective mean dietary scores were 2.55 (SD, 1.28), 34.23 (SD, 4.45), 35.49 (7.37), and 34.32 (5.65), respectively.
For alternative Mediterranean diet scores, the log odds of being a responder increased by 1.43 for each unit increase in alternative Mediterranean diet score. Training in the PRIMM-UK cohort and validation in the PRIMM-NL cohort predicted PFS at 12 months and ORR with an alternative Mediterranean diet score with an area under the curve of 0.70.
In principal component analysis, researchers noted a parabolic association of PC2 characterized by higher fruit intake in PFS at 12 months (P. = .01; FDR, .018; edf, 2.14) and ORR (P. = .01; FDR, .018; edf, 2.7) in the PRIMM-NL population. No significant association was observed within the PRIMM-UK population.
Individual components of the Mediterranean diet, including mono- and polyunsaturated fatty acids, whole grain breads, vegetables, legumes, vitamins C and E, and β-carotene, were associated with similar responses and positive responses to the Alternative Mediterranean Diet Score. there was a correlation. However, these associations lacked statistical significance after correction for multiple hypothesis testing.
The researchers noted that diets high in legumes, whole grain bread, and magnesium caused fewer IRAEs.
While citing the need for additional research to confirm the health benefits observed in her study, Borte discussed how the wider adoption of the Mediterranean diet would have a positive impact on the American patient population. Suggested to give
“The traditional principles of the Mediterranean diet are the dietary principles most recommended by public health authorities around the world. “The incidence of cancer is rising. Larger studies across multiple regions are needed to further elucidate the role of diet in cancer immunotherapy,” Bolte concluded.
reference
Borte LA, Lee KA, Björk JR, et al. Association between Mediterranean diet and outcomes in patients treated with immune checkpoint blockers for advanced melanoma. JAMA Oncol. Published online February 16, 2023. doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2022
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cancernetwork.com/view/mediterranean-diet-correlates-with-responses-to-melanoma-immunotherapy
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mediterranean diet correlates with response to melanoma immunotherapy
- Women’s tennis drops some big East games against Villanova and UConn
- Turkish football fans play toss for earthquake survivors
- Attending spring games in Colorado is cute…or sad
- Xi and Putin have declared a new cold war
- Ice Hockey: Results, Recaps and Links for the State Quarterfinals on Monday, February 27
- Northern Lights seen across the UK at a rare show
- bne IntelliNews – Football fans sing government resignation as Erdogan fights to contain quake anger
- “Early awakening”: Storm Chaser describes severe storms in the central US
- No. 7 USC Men’s Tennis Set for Midweek Crosstown Showdown vs. UCLA
- The United States and China have a culture shock over their telephone hotline
- A new 5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey, killing one person and injuring more than 100 people world News