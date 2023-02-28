Lack of funding poses challenges for childhood cancer researchers | News





14-year-old Jaynalee Becerril became unbearable with a persistent sore throat on her first vacation to Orlando. She was hospitalized and her blood work showed a very low white blood cell count. “She has B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia,” her mother told reporters. Diagnosing cancer can be difficult for everyone, especially children and teens. Cancer in children and adolescents is leading cause of death The most common are leukemia, brain tumors, lymphomas, neuroblastomas, kidney tumors, and malignant bone tumors. The federal government has earmarked about $7 billion for cancer research in this year’s budget. small amount The money will be used for childhood cancer. What does that mean for our youngest patients, their families, and the doctors who treat them? Jainally was transferred to a hospital near her home in New Jersey and began cancer treatment immediately. “Oh God, God, I get emotional sometimes because I come to the realization that I have leukemia, I have cancer, etc. Because you would never think you would be in that position.” she said. And pediatric oncologists don’t always have enough federal funding to support cutting-edge research. Only 4% of that budget goes to cancer in children. One of the main reasons why childhood cancer research is consistently underfunded is that it is thought to be rare. The pharmaceutical industry has been reluctant to develop drugs to treat childhood cancer because the potential market is too small, with charities being one of the main sources of funding. Derek Hanson, a pediatric oncologist at Hackensack University Medical Center, told reporters, “We really lack the funding we need to conduct research and find better treatments for our children.” said. Large pediatric cancer centers often fund their research through public and private funding. At Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital, where Jainary is being treated, tackle kids gun We partnered with football great Eli Manning to fund new clinical trials and programs to help families like Jainally. St. Jude, a non-profit children’s research hospital, is funded mostly through private donations. Each year, Local 6 partners with St. Jude and other local vendors for the St. Jude Giveaway, raising thousands of dollars.and local nonprofits hope book raises awareness of the lack of government funding for childhood cancer research, contributes to research, and raises funds to help families bear the costs associated with childhood cancer. This year, Local 6’s Jack Kane dancing for gold During Book for Hope’s annual fundraising event.



This year, Local 6’s Jack Kane will be performing at Dancing for Gold, all in the name of childhood cancer. Can you help him reach his goal of raising $15,000 for local families and childhood cancer research?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wpsdlocal6.com/news/lack-of-funding-provides-challenge-for-childhood-cancer-researchers/article_23d607e6-b76c-11ed-a9b6-4f685cb0e1de.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos