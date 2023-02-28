Lack of funding poses challenges for childhood cancer researchers | News

14-year-old Jaynalee Becerril became unbearable with a persistent sore throat on her first vacation to Orlando. She was hospitalized and her blood work showed a very low white blood cell count.
“She has B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia,” her mother told reporters.
Diagnosing cancer can be difficult for everyone, especially children and teens.
Cancer in children and adolescents is leading cause of death The most common are leukemia, brain tumors, lymphomas, neuroblastomas, kidney tumors, and malignant bone tumors.
The federal government has earmarked about $7 billion for cancer research in this year’s budget. small amount The money will be used for childhood cancer.
What does that mean for our youngest patients, their families, and the doctors who treat them?
Jainally was transferred to a hospital near her home in New Jersey and began cancer treatment immediately.
“Oh God, God, I get emotional sometimes because I come to the realization that I have leukemia, I have cancer, etc. Because you would never think you would be in that position.” she said.
And pediatric oncologists don’t always have enough federal funding to support cutting-edge research. Only 4% of that budget goes to cancer in children.
One of the main reasons why childhood cancer research is consistently underfunded is that it is thought to be rare. The pharmaceutical industry has been reluctant to develop drugs to treat childhood cancer because the potential market is too small, with charities being one of the main sources of funding.
Derek Hanson, a pediatric oncologist at Hackensack University Medical Center, told reporters, “We really lack the funding we need to conduct research and find better treatments for our children.” said.
Large pediatric cancer centers often fund their research through public and private funding.
At Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital, where Jainary is being treated, tackle kids gun We partnered with football great Eli Manning to fund new clinical trials and programs to help families like Jainally.
St. Jude, a non-profit children’s research hospital, is funded mostly through private donations.
Each year, Local 6 partners with St. Jude and other local vendors for the St. Jude Giveaway, raising thousands of dollars.and local nonprofits hope book raises awareness of the lack of government funding for childhood cancer research, contributes to research, and raises funds to help families bear the costs associated with childhood cancer.
This year, Local 6’s Jack Kane dancing for gold During Book for Hope’s annual fundraising event.
This year, Local 6’s Jack Kane will be performing at Dancing for Gold, all in the name of childhood cancer. Can you help him reach his goal of raising $15,000 for local families and childhood cancer research?